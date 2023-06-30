Puppet Masters
Ukraine suffered 'disastrous' losses in single offensive - Forbes
RT
Thu, 29 Jun 2023 11:50 UTC
Ukraine's widely anticipated counteroffensive has seen Kiev's forces lose a significant amount of armor, including dozens of Western-supplied tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, Forbes reported on Tuesday.
According to the outlet, analysts believe that an attempt by the Ukrainian army's 47th Assault Brigade and 33rd Mechanized Brigade to cross a minefield near the town of Malaya Tokmachka in Russia's Zaporozhye region on June 8 proved to be "even more disastrous" than previously thought.
Despite deploying de-mining vehicles, including several Leopard 2Rs donated by Finland and one German-made Wisent, the Ukrainian battlegroup appears to have failed to clear a path through the minefield. The Wisent and three Leopard 2R struck mines, as did several US-supplied M-2 Bradleys, while the brigade came under fire from Russian artillery and aviation.
Experts have estimated that as a result of the failed attempt, which lasted several hours, no fewer than 25 Ukrainian vehicles were destroyed, including 17 M-2s, four Leopard 2A6 tanks, three Leopard 2Rs and one Wisent.
Forbes noted that while the loss of one Wisent is not important, as the Ukrainian army has dozens more, the other losses have proven to be more significant. The 47th-33rd Brigade battlegroup lost nearly a fifth of Ukraine's M-2s, a fifth of its Leopard 2A6s and half of its Leopard 2Rs, the outlet claimed, pointing out that Kiev lost the equivalent of an entire battalion in one botched assault.
Although Washington has already pledged to provide more M-2 vehicles to make up for Kiev's June 8 losses, Ukraine's European allies have yet to agree to provide more Leopard 2A6s and there are literally no more Leopard 2Rs left to send, Forbes noted.
Meanwhile, Kiev has admitted that its much-lauded counteroffensive is not proceeding as quickly as it had hoped. Speaking to Ukrainian media on Wednesday, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Aleksey Danilov stated that Russian troops have shown stiff resistance and acknowledged that the huge minefields laid by Russian forces have proven to be a challenging obstacle.
The Russian Defense Ministry has also reported that Kiev's large-scale assault has so far failed to achieve results. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described Ukraine's losses as "catastrophic" and claimed on Tuesday that Kiev had lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the start of the advance.
Comment: Deplete and plead for more: Clearly Ukraine has no acumen for war strategy nor field execution.
Two Ukrainian generals were killed in a Russian high-precision strike on the Donbass city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said on Thursday, citing "updated data."
The ministry had earlier claimed that the strike targeted the temporary base of the Ukrainian Armed Forces 56th Motorized Infantry Brigade. Since then, the ministry has added that the base was hosting a "staff meeting" involving dozens of Ukrainian officers and foreign advisers.
The attack resulted in the deaths of "two generals, up to 50 officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as up to 20 foreign mercenaries and military advisers," according to the Russian Defense Ministry's daily briefing.
The news came as Russian forces continue to repel Ukrainian attacks on their defensive positions in Zaporozhye Region as well as in Donbass. Ukraine has lost almost 800 servicemen in attempted assaults on various fronts over the past 24 hours, the Russian ministry claimed. It added that Russian forces had destroyed dozens of pieces of Ukrainian heavy equipment, including howitzers, armored vehicles and a tank.
Earlier this week, Kiev accused Moscow of striking a restaurant full of civilians in Kramatorsk, killing 11 people, including at least two children and injuring more than 60 others.
Ukraine's security service, the SBU, said it had arrested a local resident suspected of leaking intelligence to Russia before the alleged strike. The agency also claimed that the goal of the strike had been to kill civilians.
Russia has denied the accusations, insisting that it only hits military targets.
The developments came as several Western media outlets reported that Ukraine has suffered heavy losses in its much-touted counteroffensive, which some allies are said to have assessed as unsuccessful thus far.
The Financial Times reported on the same day that Kiev's Western backers have warned that further funding and support will depend on the results of the ongoing offensive. General Christopher Cavoli, NATO's top commander in Europe, reportedly said last week that Russia was still enjoying "the advantage of mass."
Their approach is rather simplistic: „the wealthy West will give us next tanks/F16s (and everything)”. Well, until now it seems to be working, isn't it?