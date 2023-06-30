© Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation



Kiev reportedly lost over 25 tanks and IFVs trying to cross a minefield in Zaporozhye...Ukraine's widely anticipated counteroffensive has seen Kiev's forces lose a significant amount of armor, including dozens of Western-supplied tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, Forbes reported on Tuesday.According to the outlet, analysts believe thatDespite deploying de-mining vehicles, including several Leopard 2Rs donated by Finland and one German-made Wisent, the Ukrainian battlegroup appears to have failed to clear a path through the minefield. The Wisent and three Leopard 2R struck mines, as did several US-supplied M-2 Bradleys, while the brigade came under fire from Russian artillery and aviation.Experts have estimated that as a result of the failed attempt, which lasted several hours,including 17 M-2s, four Leopard 2A6 tanks, three Leopard 2Rs and one Wisent.Forbes noted that while the loss of one Wisent is not important, as the Ukrainian army has dozens more, the other losses have proven to be more significant. The 47th-33rd Brigade battlegroupthe outlet claimed, pointing out that Kiev lost the equivalent of an entire battalion in one botched assault.Althoughto make up for Kiev's June 8 losses, Ukraine's European allies have yet to agree to provide more Leopard 2A6s andForbes noted.Meanwhile, Kiev has admitted that its much-lauded counteroffensive is not proceeding as quickly as it had hoped. Speaking to Ukrainian media on Wednesday, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Aleksey Danilov stated that Russian troops have shown stiff resistance and acknowledged that the huge minefields laid by Russian forces have proven to be a challenging obstacle.The Russian Defense Ministry has also reported that Kiev's large-scale assault has so far failed to achieve results.