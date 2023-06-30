Rishi Sunak tends to shy away from social issues so it has been left to a backbencher, Miriam Cates, to introduce a Bill which would oblige schools to disclose to parents the materials which are being used in their children's sex education classes.The scandals that have recently surrounded schools reveal the scale and severity of the problem. Children have in some cases been taught that there are dozens, even hundreds, of different genders, and that somehow they must discern and choose their own. Some have been told that when talking or writing about historical figures they should always use 'they' because we don't know a past person's preferred pronouns. Muslim parents in particular have protested against their children being given 'age-inappropriate' information about sexual practices.We have a brave London mother, Clare Page, to thank for finally bringing the scandal to light.Even after Page took the matter to the tribunal, she was still denied proper access to the materials. The tribunal ruled that the commercial interests of the School of Sexuality Education, the company which provided teaching materials on relationships and sex education to her daughters' school, took precedence over parents' rights to know what their children are being taught. This is an extraordinary development.The arrival of online teaching materials has allowed a situation in which what children are taught can be kept a secret, with copy-right laws used to enforce that secrecy.Parents, rightly, do not appreciate dogma supplanting education. Any decent Conservative government should at the very least support good parents and promote good education.Imagine the outrage if, for instance, school-children were being taught, unchallenged, that Brexit will bring great benefits to Britain. It would be seen as unbalanced propaganda. Yet with sex education the ideologues have been put in charge.The only way to tackle this nonsense is to call it out for what it is.People are rightly concerned about inflation and the cost of living, but they are also very worried about the kind of society we are becoming, and what we are letting our children believe about the world.None of this means that children should not be taught to treat each other with respect. They should be encouraged to accept and respect everyone, whatever their race, religion or sexuality. Tolerance is at the heart of our civilisation. But we should not be tolerant of dogma which seeks to undermine reality. The government has let down a generation of children in allowing ideologues to infiltrate lessons. Backing Miriam Cates's Bill to oblige schools to divulge teaching materials to parents would be a good start.