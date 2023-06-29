Beachgoers Warned About 'Aggressive' Algae-Poisoned Sea Lions

Beachgoers warned about 'aggressive' algae-poisoned sea lions
Sea lions sickened by poisonous algal blooms have been attacking people at a beach in Orange County who get too close. Marine wildlife experts are urging people to keep their distance if they see a sick sea lion. Chip Yost reports for KTLA 5 News at 6, June 27, 2023.