© Hang Yu / Getty Images



Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute alleges it lost decades of scientific work because worker sought to stop "annoying alarms" coming from lab that contained super-cold freezer.Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute filed a million-dollar lawsuit against a cleaning company after a custodian, seeking to stop an "annoying" beep, allegedly turned off a lab freezer andThe school in Troy, New York, had contracted with Daigle Cleaning Systems Inc. to clean the Cogswell Building lab between Aug. 17, 2000, and Nov. 27, 2020, according to a civil complaint filed this month in Rensselaer County.The freezer was allegedly set to sound if its temperature went up to -78 or down to -82. That alert went off Sept. 14, 2020, though Lakshmi and her team found cell samples to be safe at -78.The freezer's manufacturer was called for emergency service, but Covid-19 restrictions meant no one could get there until Sept. 21, the lawsuit stated.Lakshmi's team employed maximum protections including installing a safety lock box on the freezer's outlet and socket, the school said in its litigation.When research staff showed up the next day, they were stunned to find the freezer off and temperature up to catastrophically high -32, according to the lawsuit.Herrington was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, only his employer at the time, Daigle Cleaning Systems.Herrington and the company did not immediately return messages on Monday, seeking their comments."The cleaning company failed to train the person who they assigned to do this work," Ginsberg said Monday. "Regardless of the individual's capacity, without proper training anyone could do that."The lawsuit called Lakshmi 's work as "groundbreaking" and Ginsberg characterized it as: "Solar energy conversion in photosynthesis systems; capturing and converting it to useable energy."Lakshmi and a school representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.The lawsuit did not ask for a specific amount in damages but said the value lost was worth more than $1 million.