Madonna is seen on stage in 2019. She is now set to delay the start of her highly-anticipated “Celebration” tour.
Madonna has been rushed to a New York City hospital after being found unresponsive, Page Six has exclusively revealed.

The pop icon, 64, was discovered at a residence on Saturday before being admitted to the ICU where she was intubated overnight.

Madonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, shared on Instagram Wednesday that his client had "developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU."

The "Vogue" crooner is now out of the intensive care unit and recovering in a regular ward of the unidentified hospital.

The singer's oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, has reportedly been by her superstar mother's bedside throughout the entire ordeal.

It's currently unclear what kind of bacterial infection Madonna developed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 23,000 Americans die from a range of serious bacterial infections each year.

Meanwhile, back in May, Madonna spent Mother's Day in New York City with all six of her children. In addition to Lourdes, Stelle and Estere she also has sons Rocco, 22, and David Banda, 17, and daughter, Mercy, 17.

Madonna's current relationship status is unclear. Back in May, sources spilled that the crooner was getting "ridiculously close" to 29-year-old singer Maluma at rehearsals ahead of her tour.