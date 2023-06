© Getty Images



Madonna has been rushed to a New York City hospital after being found unresponsive, Page Six has exclusively revealed.The singer's oldest daughter, Lourdes Leon, 26, has reportedly been by her superstar mother's bedside throughout the entire ordeal.It's currently unclear what kind of bacterial infection Madonna developed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 23,000 Americans die from a range of serious bacterial infections each year.Meanwhile, back in May, Madonna spent Mother's Day in New York City with all six of her children . In addition to Lourdes, Stelle and Estere she also has sons Rocco, 22, and David Banda, 17, and daughter, Mercy, 17.Madonna's current relationship status is unclear. Back in May, sources spilled that the crooner was getting "ridiculously close" to 29-year-old singer Maluma at rehearsals ahead of her tour.