Despite the state government's assurance to address the dog menace issue, recent data indicates that the attack continues unabated. As many as 137,137 individuals approached hospitals across the state for dog bite treatment in the first five months of 2023. Every month at least 25,000 persons approach hospitals in the state, the data shows.There are chances that some people do not take treatment for pet dog bites. So naturally, the actual number will be more than the data according to hospital recordsAccording to the animal welfare department, there are 289,986 stray dogs in the state.In Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram alone there are 1 lakh dogs. Of this, only 18,852 were sterilised.(Lakh = 100,000)