The drama unfolded in front of many witnesses. A 34-year-old man died of lightning Thursday afternoon in Gaillard (Haute-Savoie), according to our information.Due to strong stormy activity, Météo-France had placed several departments on Thursday June 22 in orange vigilance, including Haute-Savoie.It was shortly after 5 p.m. that the man was struck by lightning after opening his umbrella in a parking lot on the site of the Bayer pharmaceutical factory in this town of 11,500 inhabitants, located southwest of Annemasse. He died instantly.Thirty witnesses to the lightning were taken care of by the department's medico-psychological emergency unit.(Translated by Google)