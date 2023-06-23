Len Besterman, a social media content creator with Sarasota Experience, was driving north on Siesta Key, with plans to go to St. Armands Key Wednesday when he saw black clouds coming in, and figured his next stop would be rained out.He checked an online weather radar app and thought, "I bet you we get some spin somewhere."Besterman decided to stop at Nora Patterson Bay Island Park and that's when he looked south over Roberts Bay near Edwards Islands Park and saw the waterspout start to form.He started filming; it took between three and four minutes for the waterspout to fully form. He got to the top of the steps at the park's restroom facility "and when I got to the top there you could actually see the water coming up and I started filming again," Besterman said.Ross Giarratana, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Ruskin, said conditions lately have been favorable for waterspouts.