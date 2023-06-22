A video taken by tourists recorded a monster avalanche in the snowy mountains of Oytagh Glacier Park in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on June 19.Large masses of snow tumbled down from the mountaintop and quickly covered the hillside.Workers at Oytagh Glacier Park believe the recent rise in temperature caused the snow to melt, resulting in the avalanche.The site of the avalanche is a no-man's land. So far, there has been no report of casualties or property damage.