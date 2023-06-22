Laura Wille Yocham enjoyed a spectacular display of weather from the Sanibel Island beach she was walking along on Wednesday (June 20). She saw a whirling column of air and water mist in the Gulf of Mexico, or more commonly known as a water spout."I was out on the beach shelling, turned around and there it was," Yocham said. "So amazing!"Yocham pulled out her smartphone and took a 17-second video of the awesome display of weather. She is from Kansas and it was her first time seeing a water spout. She is staying at the Island Inn on Sanibel."My husband and I got married here at the Inn, on the beach, in 2014." Yocham said. "My husband and I have come every year since 2013. I brought my Mom and her best friend down to go shelling. We're having a blast. So happy to be supporting the Island after Hurricane Ian. Prayers for a full recovery for everyone."