Twin tornadoes tear through Colorado fields
Wed, 21 Jun 2023 09:27 UTC
- Blackmail: NATO member Finland threatens African aid cuts over support for Russia
- West sent Ukraine broken weapons - NYT
- United Nations planning digital ID linked to bank accounts
- Rand Paul: 'Bill Gates is largest funder of trying to find viruses in caves and bring them to big cities'
- Furious Michael Gove blasts 'terrible' video showing Tory staff working for 'Lord Bailey' dancing and drinking at lockdown-mocking basement party
- Kiev planning strike on Russia with Western-made missiles - Moscow
- Strange Days
- Pentagon's secret service trawls social media for mean tweets about generals
- Suspected organizer of Russian ambassador's murder living in US - Turkish media
- No surprise: Hunter Biden scores cushy plea deal in federal tax and gun case
- Ya think? Germany suspects Ukraine over ammonia pipeline blast
- SOTT Focus: Britain's Foreign Meddling: Declassified Files Expose British Role in NATO's Gladio Terror Armies
- Flashback: Critic of congressional probe into gain-of-function research helped fund Wuhan gain-of-function study
- Israel (finally) speaks out on Ukraine lionizing Nazi collaborators
- Dems descending into hysteria: Democrat slammed after 'accidentally' saying Trump 'needs to be shot' before quickly correcting herself
- Cyber attack hits federal agencies: Hackers announce another attack they say will target Western banking system
- Flashback: Facebook admits in court that 'fact checks' are just opinion
- Trans school conspiracy exposed: Midwest teachers trade tips on 'subversively and quietly' transitioning kids without telling their parents in workshop funded by federal government
- Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organized crime group
- Majority of Dems want Biden to debate RFK Jr: POLL
- Blackrock recruiter claims senators can be 'bought' for $10k, war 'good for business': O'Keefe
- Harvard poll finds majority of registered voters believe Trump indictment is election interference
- Truth: 'Affirmative action is not fair - we cannot cure the racism of the past with new racism'
- Number of teens who 'don't enjoy life' has doubled with social media
- UK teacher brands pupils 'despicable' for saying people can't identify as cats
- The collapse of the university
- Best of the Web: YouTube removes video of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Jordan Peterson for vaccine 'misinformation'
- Mel Gibson helped dismantle an international pedophile ring
- Italy's lawmakers debate criminalizing surrogacy, even if done abroad
- Divers are about to pull a 3,000-year-old shipwreck from the ocean depths
- A shocking claim about the Baghdad bombings of 1950 and 1951
- Did black people own slaves?
- Polar bears survived 1,600 years of ice-free summers in the early Holocene, new evidence suggests
- Flashback: America's Republic: How the great experiment came about (and how we keep it)
- Against presentism
- Untangling the Legacy: The untold story of long hair in men's history
- Recognizing hard truths about America's history with slavery
- Study shows ancient Alaskans were freshwater fishers
- Flashback: 'Presentism' imperils our future by distorting our past
- 86,000-year-old human bone found in Laos cave hints at 'failed population' from prehistory
- Flashback: What future do we have if the woke warriors destroy our past?
- Defending the Constitution: Why the Founders couldn't abolish slavery
- Best of the Web: King Tutankhamun's 'longer than normal skull, exceedingly large brain' revealed in vivid new facial approximation
- Symbolic connections between the Pashupati Seal and the Lascaux Shaft Scene
- The US in Korea
- Explore 1,400-year-old ruins, submerged in Eastern China - 'Atlantis of China'
- Greek island temple complex reveals 'countless' offerings left by ancient worshippers
- Scientists unearth 20 million years of 'hot spot' magmatism under Central America's Cocos Plate
- Flashback Best of the Web: Professor Valentina Zharkova explains and confirms why a "Super" Grand Solar Minimum is upon us
- Is Africa splitting into two continents?
- Scientists discovered a crucial element for life gushing out of Saturn's icy ocean moon
- A day on Earth used to only be 19 hours
- Scientists discover how photosynthesis starts — by setting it off with a single photon
- Man's biological clock set back 10 years after 93 days living under the ocean in a research station
- Anatomy of a scientific scandal: Gender-related stress paper retracted on dubious grounds
- Best of the Web: Complex systems won't survive the competence crisis
- Illuminating the science behind fireflies
- New study shows astronaut brains at risk from space travel
- Air Force official 'misspoke' in tale of AI drone killing human operator in US test mission
- Elon Musk's Neuralink 'brain chips' cleared for 1st in-human trials
- New 'quasi-moon' asteroid 2023 FW13 discovered near Earth, has been travelling alongside our planet since 100 BC
- New study destroys 'doomsday glacier' narrative: Today's ice 8 times THICKER than last 8000 years
- Betelgeuse is being weird again. What gives?
- Information warfare in New York
- Quebec police solve nearly 50-year-old cold case murder of teenager using DNA advancements
- More than 5,000 new species discovered in Pacific deep-sea mining hotspot
- NASA can give 30 minute warning before a killer solar storm hits Earth
- Best of the Web: Snow in June? Freak weather wreaks havoc on Jasper, Alberta - 21.6 inches of snowfall (UPDATE)
- On camera, 8-year-old attacked by 3 stray dogs in her yard in Kerala, India
- Woman killed in bear attack in Madhya Pradesh, India
- Man attacked, killed by dogs in Rockport, Texas identified by officials
- Oregon ski resort closes operations due to summer snow storm
- Surprise storm dumps June snow at Canadian ski resorts - at least 6 inches at Marmot Basin
- Alberta flooding: State of emergency in Edson
- Flash flood emergency issued in Alabama - foot of rain in just 6 hours, as tornadoes leave path of destruction in Mississippi
- Lightning kills eight in five districts of Bangladesh
- Nearly 100 dead in Indian heatwave
- Flash floods sweep across Ardabil province in Iran, leave casualties
- Large funnel forms near Miramar Beach, Florida
- Best of the Web: 'Unheard of' marine heatwave off UK and Irish coasts poses serious threat
- Tornado and waterspout spotted across Pacific Northwest
- Large waterspout seen from New Orleans bridge
- Meteor fireball over Massachusetts and surrounding region on June 20
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of northeastern cities of Brazil on June 17
- Explosive meteor fireball streaks across the sky of Minas Gerais and the Federal District, Brazil on June 15
- Meteor fireball over Washington and British Columbia on June 6
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea (June 11)
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and nearby states on June 15
- Meteor fireball streaks over Goiás and Minas Gerais, Brazil on June 12
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and Massachusetts on June 6
- Green meteor fireball shooting across the sky over British Columbia on June 3
- Meteor fireball over the Netherlands and nearby countries on June 4
- Meteor fireball triggers bright flashes and sonic booms as it travels across skies in North Island, New Zealand on June 3
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain on May 29
- Meteor fireball over Deventer in the Netherlands on May 27
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 Brazilian states on May 28
- Two very bright meteor fireballs crossed the Italian skies on May 24
- Best of the Web: Meteor fireball lights up sky in an epic spectacle over north Queensland, Australia on May 20 - largest in 35 years with diameter of 3.5 meters (UPDATE)
- Meteor fireball over France on May 19
- Meteor fireball over France on May 18
- Meteor fireball over Spain (May 9)
- Flashback: Cold-weather accounts for almost all temperature-related deaths
- Cardiologist warns COVID vaccinations may have caused severe heart damage in over 100 million Americans
- MHRA admits that it missed Covid vaccine safety signals
- Spike in deaths corresponding to Covid vaccine rollout found in peer-reviewed analysis of Japan and Germany
- New Cleveland Clinic study confirms negative efficacy of Covid vaccine: Boosted 33% MORE likely to get Covid
- Lab-Grown Meat Suffers Significant Setback With Shocking New Scientific Findings
- mRNA vaccines fast-tracked for Australian agriculture
- Thousands of averted Covid deaths in Israel: Science fiction
- British cardiologist calls for mRNA vaccines to be suspended due to heart risks
- Marburg virus - Genocide or nothingburger?
- Why are hospitals still using Remdesivir to treat Covid?
- Exclusive: New evidence FDA, CDC hid early data on myocarditis spurs questions of 'criminal coverup'
- Best of the Web: Zero young healthy individuals died of COVID-19, Israeli data show
- Covid vaccines - A colossal failure around the world
- Mother's milk helps baby mouse hearts to develop
- Chronic pain can be objectively measured using brain signals - new research
- A surprising reason why you may need more carbs in your diet
- First US cases of severe drug-resistant ringworm identified - CDC
- How long have you been consuming gene-therapied pork?
- Best of the Web: The Truth in Wokeism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Unbroken Individual Is the True Source of Moral Responsibility
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- Dr. George Simon on chronic bitterness and ingratitude
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Women Who Love Psychopaths - A Retrospective and Introspective with Sandra Brown
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- Group says UFO, F-16s engaged in dogfight over Bad Axe, Michigan
- Canadian MP Larry Maguire: UAPs are real, and Canada should take them seriously
- Canadian MP confirms allied UAP reverse-engineering programs in letter to defense minister
- Senator admits UFO whistleblower report tracks with official briefing
- The UFO whistleblower speaks: We are not alone
- Unclassified version of David Grusch's UFO-related reprisal complaint released
- Wait...are they REALLY going to do a UFO psy-op?
- Recovered UFO 'distorted space and time,' leaving one investigator 'nauseous and disoriented', attorney for whistleblowers reveals
- Marine vet claims his unit saw hovering UFO being loaded with weapons US forces who threatened them at gunpoint in Indonesia in 2009
- US has 12 or more alien spacecraft, say military and intelligence contractors
- Former Chief Scientist for Air Force Space Command vouches for UFO whistleblower's integrity
- Best of the Web: Las Vegas police spot suspected UFO — and residents claim to see aliens
- SOTT Focus: Intel Officials Say US Has Retrieved Craft of Non-Human Origin
- Best of the Web: NASA task force to hold first meeting on UFO study
- Investigation launched into Missouri nun's body uncorrupted after 4 years
- Stanford professor says aliens have been on earth 'a long time'
- Footage surfaces of 'UFO' over US military base
- Alleged UFO spotted in broad daylight near the Moon
- Russian former international chess boss details his 'alien encounter'
- Infamous California bigfoot footage stabilized using AI
- Joe Rogan savagely bullies scientist by inviting him on podcast to explain his position
- Hunter negotiates 12% for The Big Guy as Father's Day gift
- "We're free" - Dozens of scantily clad young women flee Berlusconi villa
- Trump indicted for keeping classified documents at Mar-A-Lago instead of somewhere secure - like the trunk of a Corvette
- Zelensky accuses Russia of putting little nazi stickers on the helmets of all his soldiers
- Archaeologists discover Target store ruins in Sodom and Gomorrah
- Georgia officials urge citizens to 'please wear clothes in your digital driver's license photo'
- Due to high crime, Mafia closes Chicago office
- Being a horrible bastard the key to longevity, finds report
- Biden: $10 million payment from Romania to his cat is 'totally legit'
- Biden rally finally draws larger crowd than Trump
- San Francisco announces plan to release monkeys onto the streets to fling away all the poo
- Elon Musk apologizes to Magneto for comparing him to George Soros
- CNN host sues Trump for assault and defamation after town hall
- Mother Nature joking around: Giant phallus-shaped iceberg floating in Conception Bay surprises residents of Dildo, Canada
- White House announces illegal immigration has decreased 90 percent since they redefined it
- How Ireland is celebrating the king's coronation
- Parents who raised kids on Disney movies about rebelling against parents not sure why kids are rebelling against their parents
- With Vice News closing, White House will have to lie to public directly
- Unemployed guy's basement selfie video crushes Fox News in primetime ratings
