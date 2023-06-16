A Testament to Masculinity and Freedom
Traditionally, long hair has always been a symbol of masculinity. All of history's great warriors had long hair, from the Greeks who wrote odes to their heroes' hair; to the Vikings who flaunted their braids; from the American Indians, famous for their long shiny hair; to the Japanese. And the longer and more beautiful the hair was, the more manly the warrior was considered to be.
Achilles' hair [komē] is thick [amphilaphē], lovelier than gold [khrusos], and becoming [euskhēmōn] no matter where and how either the wind or he himself may move it.When a warrior was captured, his mane was cut to humiliate him and to take away his beauty. For example the Samurai wore their hair long as a symbol of their honour, cutting it if their honour was lost. Some may say that this custom is echoed in modern day military service when new soldiers are required to cut their hair short when they begin their training to undermine their self-esteem and make them submissive.
Philostratus
It was only between the 1st and 5th centuries AD that short hair was 'invented' so to speak, by the Romans. They believed that this shorter 'do' gave them defensive advantages since opponents couldn't grab them by the hair and it was also easier to recognise each other on the battle field.
So as you see, short hair on men emerges as a relatively recent phenomenon. Yet, in contemporary times, men sporting long hair often face unwarranted criticism from those unaware that short hair can be considered 'anti-masculine' and a repressive social imposition while, judging by the history books, long hair symbolises freedom.
Ancient Greek Warriors: A Symbol of Masculinity
In ancient Greece, men grew their hair long. A boy would cut his hair shorter to about chin or jaw-length when he reached adolescence, remaining with the shorter haircut until he became older and more distinguished.
There were four main hairstyles in vogue. 'Krylon' was an updo with hair gathered, tied and pinned to the forehead; 'Kepos', a bowl-cut used for youths and slaves; 'Theseid' was a kind of proto-mullet which was short in front and long in the back and the 'Hectorean' was combed back into curls.
Long hair in ancient Greece was closely intertwined with notions of masculinity and bravery. Warriors adorned their flowing locks with pride, and poets even composed odes praising the beauty and strength of their heroes' hair. One such famous warrior was Alexander the Great, whose long hair symbolised his divine heritage and added to his charisma and power. Alexander believed he was descended from Achilles, the mythological hero known for his long, glorious hair. This association with greatness and heroism solidified the connection between long hair and masculine strength in ancient Greek society.
Philosophers and Thinkers: Long Hair as an Intellectual Emblem
In addition to warriors, famous ancient Greek philosophers embraced long hair as a symbol of intellectual pursuits. Socrates, the influential philosopher, and his student Plato were often depicted with long hair and beards. Socrates' flowing locks symbolised his pursuit of wisdom and his commitment to questioning established norms. Plato, following in his mentor's footsteps, continued the tradition of long hair as an emblem of philosophical thought and intellectual depth. Their long hair represented their dedication to the pursuit of knowledge and the philosophical principles that shaped Western thought.
The Symbolic Power of Hair: Personal Expression and Individuality
Beyond the realms of warriors and philosophers, long hair in ancient Greece allowed individuals to express their personal identities. Euripides, one of the great tragedians of ancient Greece, was often depicted with long hair. As a playwright, Euripides explored the depths of human emotion and moral dilemmas. His long hair was seen as a reflection of his artistic and creative spirit, allowing him to stand out as an individual and embody the essence of his craft.
Challenging Stereotypes: Long Hair as a Mark of Nonconformity
Among the unconventional figures of ancient Greece was Diogenes, a philosopher known for his eccentric lifestyle and rejection of societal norms. Diogenes challenged established conventions and embraced simplicity, often depicted with long, unkempt hair. His unorthodox appearance and refusal to conform to societal expectations represented a rejection of materialism and a commitment to philosophical inquiry. Diogenes' long hair became a symbol of nonconformity and a reminder of the freedom to live life on one's own terms.
An Exception: From Locks to Legislation
Following the fall of Athens to the Spartans in the Peloponnesian War, a puppet government known as the Thirty Tyrants was established to align Athens with the conservative Sparta and its allies. During this tumultuous period, a wealthy man named Theramenes faced judgment for his actions and way of life under the rule of the Thirty Tyrants. One of the accusations brought against him was his long hair, which was seen by some as a symbol of his support for an Oligarchic Athens, reminiscent of Spartan traditions. This was because it was widely known in Ancient and Classical Greece, that Spartan Warriors had long hair, which they groomed well before each battle. On the contrary, Athenians favoured the clean-shaven head for the Military and young children, believing this to be more hygienic. However, Theramenes argued that personal grooming should not be equated with political ideologies, asserting that long hair did not reflect his true ideals.
Apart from this, long hair in ancient Greece was generally seen as a sign of power and an ability to keep clean and healthy, even in difficult times.
The ancient Greeks revered long hair as a symbol of masculinity, strength, and freedom. From warriors like Alexander the Great to philosophers like Socrates and Plato, long hair served as an emblem of power, wisdom, and individuality. Furthermore, figures like Euripides and Diogenes showcased the diverse expressions and nonconformist nature associated with long hair. As we navigate the complexities of modern society, it is crucial to appreciate the historical context and shed stereotypes surrounding long hair, recognising it as a timeless emblem of personal expression, intellectual pursuits, and the freedom to be oneself.