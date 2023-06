© Shutterstock

Citing microbiologist Kevin McKernan, the Epoch Times reports thatThis has led D.D. Denslow to note in a viral tweet that green monkeys were the source of the infamous 1967 Marburg virus outbreak BioNTech purchased the Behringwerke facility from Novartis in late 2020 in anticipation of regulatory approval of the COVID-19 vaccine that it would go on to market in collaboration with Pfizer. The company's September 17th purchase announcement is here The acquisition was undoubtedly facilitated by a €375 million ($445m; £320m) grant from the German Government, which BioNTech received just two days earlier. (See grant announcement here .)The unredacted Advanced Purchased Agreement (APA) between the European Commission on the one hand, and Pfizer and BioNTech on the other, notes that "vaccine supply in Europe will primarily come from Pfizer's manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium and shall incorporate RNA produced at BioNTech controlled manufacturing sites". (See p. 12 of the unredacted APA here .)The passage also mentions BioNTech subcontractors who are known to be involved in various stages of preparation of the mRNA, such as purification (Rentschler) and formulation in lipid nanoparticles (Polymun). But BioNTech manufactures the 'raw' mRNA at the Behringwerke facility in Marburg.The Behringwerke facility also has another claim to fame - or rather infamy - incidentally.(See here , for instance, from the Buchenwald Memorial museum, although the total number of inmates who died is far higher than the number cited for just January 1942.)The experiments were at the centre of the Nuremberg 'Doctors' Trial' which gave rise to the Nuremberg Code.Robert Kogon is a pen name for a widely-published financial journalist, translator and researcher working in Europe. Subscribe to his Substack and follow him on Twitter