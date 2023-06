A former regional manager for Starbucks was awarded $25.6 million on Monday after a federal jury in New Jersey unanimously found that she had been fired because of her race. Shannon Phillips, who is white, received $25 million in punitive damages and $600,000 in compensatory damages. She is reportedly seeking further compensation for lost wages.The coffee giant tried to claim that Phillips had been fired for being an ineffective regional manager, but they failed to convince even a single member of the jury.The Starbucks employee in 2018 had called 911 claiming Nelson and Robinson were "trespassing" after they violated company policy by asking to use the washroom, which they said was only for paying customers.Cops showed up, and hauled the pair out of the cafe as onlookers recorded the interaction on their phones. The men were released from custody hours later after the district attorney found that they hadn't committed any crimes.Nelson and Robinson settled with Starbucks for an undisclosed amount.