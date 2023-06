© Alameda County Sheriff’s Department



Rivers was a prominent trans activist known for fighting against "gender discrimination."

But under current California law, Rivers will likely find his way into a women's correctional institution due to his legal sex being "female."

Dana Rivers, born David Chester Warfield , has been handed a life sentence without the possibility of parole."It is a horrible thing to sentence someone to die in prison, and I don't take that lightly," Judge Scott Patton said during the court hearing held today . "But. Frankly, you deserve to spend the rest of your life in prison."The sentencing comes months after Rivers, 68, had been found guilty of the murders in November of last year. Rivers was denied a motion for a new trial, though his attorney had attempted to argue prosecutorial misconduct. Judge Patton dismissed the issues raised, labeling them "trivial" and "frankly quite ridiculous," while noting that the evidence for Rivers' guilt was "overwhelming."Rivers' crimes date back to November 11 of 2016 , when police were called in response to the sound of gunshots being fired outside the home of Wright and Reed in Oakland, California. When authorities arrived, Rivers had been heading towards his black Harley Davidson motorcycle, which was parked outside of the home with the keys left in the ignition. When police searched the Harley, which Rivers affectionately referred to as "Barbie," they found blood on the bike and a bloody knife in its saddlebag. A further search of Rivers' person revealed that he was in possession of a bloody screwdriver, a knife, brass knuckles, bullets, pepper spray and Benny Diambu-Wright's iPod, according to court documents. The bodies of Wright, Reed, and Diambu-Wright were found inside the burning wreckage. Rivers was quickly taken into custody and booked at the Alameda County jail where he has remained since. According to police reports, Rivers "began to make spontaneous statements about [his] involvement in the murders" while being arrested on charges of triple homicide in 2017. The case had first been set for trial in 2019, but was repeatedly delayed in order to accommodate an investigation into Rivers' mental health. The trial finally began on October 31, 2022. Prosecutor Abigail Mulvihill of the Alameda County district attorney's office wrote in a trial brief that Reed had first met Rivers at the Veterans Affairs Center in Menlo Park in 2016. The year before, Rivers had joined an "all-female" motorcycle gang, which had ties to Hell's Angels, according to court testimony. In February of 2016, Charlotte Reed began spending time with The Deviants, but she decided to leave after three months because it "became too political for her," according to court records. After she left the club, Reed began to experience threats against her safety. The trial brief presented by Mulvihill claims that "there was backlash from the club for her departure," and a friend of Reed's recalled seeing Rivers "just sitting and staring at Ms. Reed" on one occasion at the Menlo Park. Mulvihill's trial brief also states that Reed's daughter told police that she had become afraid that Rivers "wanted to hurt her mother." Prior to the slayings, Rivers had been a high school teacher who was dismissed from his position after revealing his transgender identity to students without parental consent. According to a 1999 article in The New York Times, one parent stated that "He should have gotten permission from the parents to say this." Following the administration's decision not to renew his employment, Rivers subsequently initiated a widely-publicized discrimination lawsuit that launched his career as a trans activist and resulted in a compensatory award of $150,000. Upon the announcement of Rivers' sentencing today, women's rights advocate Kara Dansky took to Twitter to celebrate the news, writing "for now, justice has prevailed." Dansky noted reports that the mood in the courtroom had been "intense and dramatic," and that the judge had allegedly sent Rivers to San Quentin, a men's prison, for processing. California has one of the most liberal gender self-identification policies in the country, something that has become a point of contention for women's rights advocates. S.B-132, also known as the Transgender Respect, Agency, and Dignity Act, was signed into effect in January of 2021 by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The law provides inmates housing based on their self-declared gender identity status. Almost immediately after the legal guideline went into effect, California correctional centers were hit with hundreds of transfer requests from male inmates seeking movement into women's facilities. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has previously confirmed to Reduxx that male inmates do not need to identify as transgender to request transfer, and can simply identify as gender non-conforming, or non-binary. Last year, Reduxx reported that a pedophile who had molested a 4-year-old girl had been moved to the California Institution for Women despite having been denied a gender and name change, and still legally being a male.