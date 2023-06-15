Puppet Masters
Moscow estimates Ukraine's counteroffensive losses
RT
Wed, 14 Jun 2023 11:11 UTC
In a statement, the ministry said that Kiev's forces have suffered some 7,500 killed or wounded, with the tally only including service members on the front line, and not those struck by Russian high-precision missiles and airstrikes deeper into Ukrainian territory.
The estimated losses encompass the period from June 4, when the Russian Defense Ministry reported it had repelled a large-scale Ukrainian offensive along five sections of the front line in Donbass. Since then, Kiev's troops have attempted to storm Russian positions on numerous occasions, failing to gain any ground, according to Moscow.
The ministry added that in the last 24 hours, Russian troops had repelled two Ukrainian attacks near the settlement of Makarovka in the southern sector of the front. The assaults involved two Ukrainian motorized infantry companies, four tanks and 11 armored vehicles, according to the ministry. It added that each of the tanks had been destroyed, along with seven vehicles.
Another Ukrainian assault in the neighboring settlement of Prechistovka also failed, with Kiev's troops losing five tanks and five armored vehicles, the ministry said.
According to Russian defense officials, Ukraine's total losses in the southern part of Donetsk and Zaporozhye Regions over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 800 service members, 20 tanks, 15 armored vehicles, four armored personnel carriers and other military hardware.
In addition, Russian forces conducted massive high-precision, long-range strikes on assembly areas for Ukrainian reserves and foreign mercenaries, as well as on military warehouses storing foreign-supplied equipment, the statement read. "All designated targets have been hit," it added.
Speaking to war correspondents at the Kremlin on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukrainian troops were "taking heavy casualties," which he claimed were greater than Russia's by a factor of ten. The Russian leader also said Ukraine had lost up to 30% of the military equipment it had been sent by the West.
- Thousands of averted Covid deaths in Israel: Science fiction
- British cardiologist calls for mRNA vaccines to be suspended due to heart risks
- Marburg virus - Genocide or nothingburger?
- Why are hospitals still using Remdesivir to treat Covid?
- Exclusive: New evidence FDA, CDC hid early data on myocarditis spurs questions of 'criminal coverup'
- Best of the Web: Zero young healthy individuals died of COVID-19, Israeli data show
- Covid vaccines - A colossal failure around the world
- Mother's milk helps baby mouse hearts to develop
- Chronic pain can be objectively measured using brain signals - new research
- A surprising reason why you may need more carbs in your diet
- First US cases of severe drug-resistant ringworm identified - CDC
- How long have you been consuming gene-therapied pork?
- 'Astonishing' rise in Britons with an irregular heartbeat - these are the main warning signs
- Don't let them rewrite history: Ventilators KILLED people...and it was no accident
- WHO warns of 'unusual' surge in severe myocarditis in babies
- UN says confidence in childhood vaccines down 44 percent worldwide
- How low can you go? Forgotten benefits of deep squats
- 'Pandemic stress' has reshaped the placenta of expectant moms - study
- UK charity sounds alarm on soaring blood clot deaths, calls on NHS to publish data it stopped collecting during lockdowns
- Bear Grylls 'embarrassed' by his vegan advocacy and regrets cookbook
- Victim signaling and dark triad personality traits
- Presentism: Don't judge our ancestors' actions by today's standards
- Woke Social Status: Fake But Deadly
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Road Best Traveled: Ernst Jünger's Forest Passage
- 5 ways to stay sane in a world gone mad
- Best of the Web: The Screwtape Stratagem
- SOTT Focus: Marxcissism Is Real: New Paper Links Left-wing Extremism, Psychopathy, and Narcissism
- Left-wing extremism linked to psychopathy and narcissism: study
- Dr. George Simon on chronic bitterness and ingratitude
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Women Who Love Psychopaths - A Retrospective and Introspective with Sandra Brown
- Best of the Web: Reality-blindness, and Ethics as Practical Reason
- Einstein researchers discover how long-lasting memories form in the brain
- Don't live in your head
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Knee-deep in the Weird: Science, the Paranormal, and Popular Belief
- State Covid propaganda destroyed public's ability to consent to vaccines - Chairman of UK Council for Psychotherapy
- Mind, matter and the danger of subjectivism
- A Unifying Theory of Evil
- Scientific American: Social bullying is the best motivator for green behaviour
- A new theory of embodied consciousness - Consciousness begins with feeling, not thinking
- A researcher studied the most common last words of suicidal men
