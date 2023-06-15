Seattle homicide,
Court documents suggest that the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in downtown Seattle on Tuesday was unprovoked.

Suspect Cordell Maurice Goosby, 30, who is a convicted felon with a history of mental health issues, allegedly approached the victim's vehicle and shot the 34-year-old pregnant woman four times, including in the head, killing her. The victim, Eina Kwon, was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of her murder, court records show.

Following the shooting, the victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center where doctors performed emergency surgery to deliver the baby in an attempt to save its life. According to court documents, the baby was delivered and survived for a short time before it ultimately died.

Her husband, 37-year-old Sung Kwon was shot in the arm but is expected to survive. The couple owned a nearby sushi restaurant, Aburiya Bento House.

Court documents reveal that the suspect, Cordell Maurice Goosby, is a Washington state resident but has a felony record out of Illinois. He allegedly used a stolen 9mm handgun in the fatal shooting.

Goosby received a felony conviction in 2017 in Cook County, Illinois for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to court records.

Seattle police arrested Goosby on Tuesday afternoon. During the arrest, Goosby allegedly told police officers, "I did it, I did it," according to police documents.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office argued there was probable cause for Murder in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in the Second Degree. The court found probable cause for all three.

At approximately 11:00 am, Seattle Police officers responded to multiple calls about shots fired at an occupied vehicle near 4th Avenue and Lenora Street.

Responding officers found a white Tesla with bullet holes in it, including through the passenger side window, and two people with gunshot wounds. Officers provided emergency first aid to the victims until medics from the Seattle Fire Department arrived.

According to police, based on information provided by witnesses, officers were able to locate a suspect a short distance from the scene and took him into custody. A firearm was also recovered.

On Wednesday, a King County Superior Court judge found probable cause to hold Goosby on investigation of homicide, assault, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a Prosecuting Attorney's Office. His next hearing is scheduled for Friday.