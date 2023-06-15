A Nigerian referee was killed by lightning on Tuesday during a friendly football match in Madalla, Niger State.The deceased, popularly known as Mustafa Coach 02 among football fans and a member of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) met his tragic death during a match played on the field of the community's schools.Muhammed Musa, an eyewitness, said the match, in which Madalla and Suleja youths participated, was on a half-time break at 5:20 pm when the tragedy occurred.According to him (as reported by Daily Trust): "It was raining, and all the footballers, along with their fans, took refuge inside the school's classrooms. The referee, along with his assistant (a linesman), rushed back to the field, demanding the players join them."They were the only ones at the centre of the pitch when thunder struck. Two of them were rushed to a hospital, where the referee was confirmed dead on arrival while his assistant was revived."A family member of the deceased, identified as Ibrahim, said his remains were buried on Wednesday morning in Suleja town, where he lived.