American citizens "have no idea where all this money is going."

US Senator Marco Rubio has demanded a comprehensive review of the aid provided by Washington to Ukraine, amid concerns that the Pentagon is failing to accurately estimate its real value.In a letter released on Monday, RubioHowever, according to the Florida senator,To rectify the issue, Rubio hasof all equipment provided to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia more than one year ago.the senator stated.The $3 billion accounting error was first reported by Reuters last month. It was later confirmed by the Pentagon, which explained that US officials had evaluated Ukraine-bound equipment based on how much it would cost to replace the items completely, rather than on their current value.The revelations triggered harsh criticism from Republican lawmakers, with Representatives Michael McCaul and Mike Rogers stating that the funds "could have been used for extra supplies and weapons for the upcoming [Ukrainian] counteroffensive," instead of being spread over the remainder of the year.The White House has attempted to control the damage, with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan insisting that it was "not a waste of that $3 billion," but rather a tally of how much military equipment the US had provided to Ukraine.Since the start of the conflict,, including almost $40 billion for military assistance. While US officials insist that aid is being properly monitored, numerous Republicans have called for an audit. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the main proponents of a review, argued that