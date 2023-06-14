Mainly Stolin direction opens the road to the military airfields Luninets and Baranovichi. Next to Luninets is the Brest-Gomel highway connecting Kobrin, Pinsk, Mozyr and Rechitsa.

At the same time, terrorists will send a train with equipment and weapons along the railway line from Stolin to Luninets, which, among other things, will be able to launch artillery and mortar attacks directly from the platform.

At the same time, the actions of the militants will receive wide coverage in the Western media.

positioning of the Kalinouski Regiment as a driving force for seizing power in the Republic of Belarus;

discrediting the actions of the power bloc of Belarus in the eyes of the population;

attempt to resume protests on Belarusian territory

Recall that in one of the videos after the "sortie of the Belarusian executioners" on the Russian territory, the bchb executioner "Yankee" asked the residents of Stolin what they should bring from Belgorod.Stolin is mentioned in the uploaded video for a reason. What is its geographical similarity with the Russian Shebekino worth? The proximity to the state border and difficult swamps make these settlements convenient targets for terrorists.The terrorist action itself may look like this.At the preliminary stage, militant groups infiltrate through the state border of the Republic of Belarus and establish bases in the area of Stolin and Luninets.At the appointed time, D-day, in order to stretch the forces and means of the Belarusian security forces in several directions, simulations of breaking through the state border are carried out.At this time, militant groups are beginning to capture Stolin and Luninets, including the military airfield. If successful, the airfield in Luninets can be used by the "punishers" to transfer reinforcements, artillery, and mortars from Ukraine by helicopter, as well as evacuate the wounded. It should be understood that the militants may have MANPADS with them to hinder the work of our aviation.Directly in Stolin, terrorists seize the city administration, police departments and other key facilities, prepare the city for defense, and take fire control of the roads to Pinsk and Davyd-Gorodok.At the same time, some terrorists penetrate deep into the Belarusian territory, where they carry out sabotage and demonstration actions. By the way, one of the main targets of the militants will be the Volga radar station, an element of the Russian missile attack warning system, located near Gantsevichi.A base for receiving reinforcements and military equipment from Ukraine is also being deployed in Stolin. It should be understood that the local population will be taken hostage and used as a"human shield". As an example, terrorists can use the experience of the attacks on Nazran, Pervomaiskoe or Beslan. In such conditions, the use of aircraft and artillery of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus will become impossible.World experience proves that the preparation of a successful anti-terrorist operation to free hostages requires first of all time, and the more, the better. This "punishers" are going to take advantage of: create defense nodes and tighten reserves.Meanwhile, the main objectives of the planned operation may be::