A local government decree in Kherson has also ruled that Crimean Tatar can be used in official communication.The governor of Russia's Kherson Region has announced that Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar can be used as official languages in the region, alongside Russian. Commenting on Sunday, Vladimir Saldo said Russian citizens have the right to "the free choice of language in communication, upbringing, culture, and art."Kherson Region joined Russia along with the neighboring Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in autumn 2022, following a series of referendums.The DPR and the neighboring Lugansk People's Republic have been in conflict with Ukraine since 2014, when they refused to recognize a violent coup in Kiev and declared independence.In January, the renowned Kiev-Mohyla Academy (NaUKMA), one of the oldest universities in Ukraine, officially forbade students and educators from using Russian within its grounds. Kiev passed a law stating that Ukrainian was the only language that could be used in the education process back in 2019.Moscow has repeatedly denounced such policies, arguing that the "forced Ukrainianization" of the country violated international norms and infringed upon the rights of Ukraine's native Russian speakers, who make up around a quarter of the population.