A severe storm hit the Tuzla Canton yesterday night, and the worst was in Sapna, where, according to residents, water entered into residential buildings.As it was said by Civil Protection in Sapna, one family was evacuated.The road to Kalesija is interrupted, and the alternative routes are also not in operation. The situation is also difficult in Kalesija, where it is still raining.As a result of the heavy rain, Doboj's Jug Bogdana Street was flooded, where traffic was temporarily stopped due to water spilling.The police expect the water to recede quickly.The head of the Territorial Fire and Rescue Unit, Miloš Radonjić, told Srna news agency that two teams are working on the ground to remove the water coming out of as a result of the heavy rain that hit Doboj in the afternoon.