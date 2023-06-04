Society's Child
Head writer of Fox News: Employees are banned from mentioning the name 'Tucker' on air
Wed, 31 May 2023 14:27 UTC
Ed Henry and Karyn Turk, hosts of the popular morning show "American Sunshine" on Real America's Voice, reported on a new rule at Fox News: NEVER SAY "Tucker!"
It feels like a Harry Potter movie now... "He who MUST NOT be named."
"I want to quickly get to another point about Fox News," the host of the morning show said.
"So this gentleman, Chadwick Moore, used to be a frequent guest on Fox News Channel, but he decided to write a biography on Tucker. Right? And when Tucker was there, they were like, oh, yeah, carte blanche, we'll do interviews. We'll do it now. Then they fired him (Tucker). They don't want him (Chadwick). So they canceled an appearance the other night. There was a big hullabaloo, and he revealed that they had a new policy over there...
... He says, so they reversed that policy, and they're going to allow you on if you have a non-Murdoch book. But then he's saying that insiders at Fox News are telling him privately that all on-air talent have been banned from saying the name 'Tucker.'"
They were not ever mentioned again in any of the media, and all the movies or productions they had appeared in were buried.
Funny how history repeats ...
I experienced the memory-hole phenomenon, albeit on a much smaller scale. I worked at a place for 7 years and had a key position with a lot of responsibility. After I was fired over resistance to the masking authoritarianism over a year ago, only one person ever tried to contact me. I've often wondered if I ran into one of my former co-workers on the street whether they'd just pretend not to see me. I think that's likely. People are much more afraid of social opprobrium than they are of a virus, and that fact is taken full advantage of.
Could they not name the perpetuator of the crime nor the one who made the speech?
Banning words has got to be the pinnacle of woke stupidity.
Tis the opposite of news.
woke = contradiction
awake = breathing
In this case, those who cannot be named publicly really have all the power...and the quislings know it!