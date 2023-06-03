© New Eastern Outlook

"G7 leaders at the summit in Hiroshima announced new sanctions on Moscow, while Putin accuses the West of trying to divide the people of Russian, whose 'diversity is their strength.'"

"Practically, the entire arsenal - economic, military, political, informational - is directed against us, and the most powerful anti-Russian propaganda has been deployed."

Liars are easily found over time. A Cold War mentality of our elite dinosaurs grafted onto the new breed of soulless elites is now crystal clear. The proxy war in Ukraine, the aggression toward China, and the hubris of Western leadership are finally tipping the scales.Take this lead to an article from AP and Euronews the other day as a prime example. The author, Mark Armstrong, tried to convert fact into fiction by complaining the Russians are "claiming" the G7 and NATO are trying to divide Russia. Say what?There it is. Put out on the newswires, as if the West's leadership has not already admitted that chopping up Russia is the goal! Russian journalist and former editor of the Ukraine branch of Forbes, Leonid Bershidsky, makes a case for this. The self-exiled Putin hater cites the work of Vladimir Sorokin the novel Telluria, about a worldwide breakup of nations leading to a dystopian/medieval future. The author melds apocalyptic catastrophe with what he and others see as sensible - the dissolution of the Russian Federation. Bershidsky is not alone.In May of 2022, US journalist Casey Michel called for the "decolonization" of Russia. In January of this year, he doubled down in the Financial Times with a pseudo-intellectual yard about the West needing to strike while Putin's Russia is divided and weak because of the Ukraine conflict. Michael, who became one of the Russophobic remora of George Soros when he worked at ThinkProgress, is paid to talk about bad old Putin and how Russia is falling apart all the time.Bill Browder, and the Garry Kasparov (is recognized as a foreign agent) types of pissed-off and frustrated do-nothings. So, the average American is faced with believing the same people who fired Tucker Carlson, the technocrats who rigged Facebook and Twitter against Trump, or the truth worded by the man they are all making legend, Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader had this to say about the new scale of the war on Russia by the Western elites:But a New York Times or Wall Street Journal story will proclaim that Putin is nuts and only wants a new Soviet Union! It's beginning to crack, however, the massive PR campaign, that is. When former German Chancellor Angela Merkel spilled the beans about the "fake Minsk" negotiations, many people noticed. A fake peace negotiation so that Ukraine could be made ready to attack Russia! Wow. What a bombshell. Then Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh tells the world that the U.S. Navy blew up Nordstream, Russia, to Germany gas pipelines. Elite-owned media immediately claimed Putin blew up his gold mine.Lunatic South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham called for Putin to be assassinated. U.S. President Joe Biden has said Mr. Putin cannot remain in power. Over at Project Syndicate, Professor Nina Khrushcheva says, "Putin's War Will Destroy Russia." Of course, Project Syndicate has also received grants from George Soros's Open Society Foundations, The Politiken Foundation in Denmark, Die Zeit, ZEIT-Stiftung, and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, to name a few elitist entities standing behind.I won't even start on Hollywood and how any bad guy depicted these days has some ties to Russia. The only films with the shadow elites running things are the Bond flicks, and now the arch nemesis of Spectre, 007, is dead. It's no secret to anyone that the West needs the massive resources the pirates tried to wrestle from the Russian people before Putin took over after the Yeltsin disaster.The old money of Europe running Ursula von der Clucky and the other puppet chickens of the EU.I am only happy to brag, a bit here since I've been telling people the truth about Putin and Russia for almost a decade. I only hope the liars running the propaganda game for the elites in my country are forced to work at McDonald's under assumed names when it all comes out. Stating the obvious, Vladimir Putin receives the geopolitical wrath of sellouts. I'll be he's no longer even bothered by them.