A mis­trial was de­clared to­day in the mur­der trial of Fan­tasy De­cuir and La­m­onte Mims in San Fran­cisco Su­pe­rior Court.The pair were ac­cused of rob­bing and killing pho­tog­ra­pher and film lo­ca­tion scout Ed French, 71, at Twin Peaks over­look in July 2017.The jury of five men and seven women re­ported they were dead­locked as to a count of first-de­gree mur­der. The foreper­son, ju­ror #12, told the court that they had taken "at least seven or eight" votes with re­spect to Ms De­cuir's guilt and had be­come "hope­lessly dead­locked".They also re­ported be­ing dead­locked as to Mr Mims.Speak­ing out­side De­part­ment 28 to­day the vic­tim's part­ner Brian Hig­gin­botham lamented the fail­ure of the jury to reach a ver­dict as to De­cuir and Mims.While they did not dis­pute that their client fired the shot that killed Mr French, de­fense at­tor­neys ar­gued that, at the time of the killing, Ms De­cuir was in a "sickle cell cri­sis" and suf­fer­ing from opi­ate painkiller with­drawal.On the fourth full day of de­lib­er­a­tion, the jury, hav­ing told the court they were "at an im­passe," re­turned to the court­room to hear brief ad­di­tional ar­gu­ment on the is­sue of con­scious­ness."[W]as the sever­ity of the opi­oid with­drawal...so se­vere it was block­ing out...the world around her?" pros­e­cu­tor Aaron Lay­cook asked the jury.For Ms De­cuir, Mark Iver­son re­minded ju­rors that, as he saw it, "in the early months of July, you have an in­ter­play of a se­ri­ous dis­ease and the in­ter­ac­tion with opi­ate with­drawal am­pli­fies the pain."On the fifth day of de­lib­er­a­tions the jury was reread the tes­ti­mony of an ex­pert wit­ness on the is­sue of opi­oid painkillers.The pair were both found not guilty of 'in­flict­ing in­jury on an el­der' as re­gards Mr French. The read­ing of this ver­dict for Ms De­cuir caused a mem­ber of the French fam­ily to im­me­di­ately leave the court­room.Six days be­fore the killing, La­m­onte Mims, al­ready on felony pro­ba­tion, was re­leased on bail by Judge Sharon Rear­don af­ter be­ing ar­rested for gun pos­ses­sion and pa­role vi­o­la­tions.In mak­ing her re­lease de­ci­sion, Judge Rear­don had the ben­e­fit of a risk as­sess­ment pre­pared via an al­go­rithm - how­ever staff at the SF Pre­trial Di­ver­sion Pro­ject said that they in­putted in­cor­rect data, re­sult­ing in a 're­lease' rec­om­men­da­tion.Ac­cord­ing to its web­site the Pre­trial Di­ver­sion Pro­ject was founded "un­der the premise that the goals of com­mu­nity safety and restora­tion could be achieved by fo­cus­ing on in­di­vid­ual de­vel­op­ment, ed­u­ca­tion and pub­lic ser­vice."Mr Hig­gin­botham paid trib­ute to his part­ner at the con­clu­sion of the hear­ing."Ed was amaz­ing. He was born and raised here in San Fran­cisco. He was 'Mr San Fran­cisco,' the nicest per­son. He loved the city he took pic­tures for a liv­ing that showed how beau­ti­ful San Fran­cisco is, and filmed com­mer­cials, and to be up there on that Sun­day morn­ing, for this to hap­pen and for there to be no con­se­quences so far - I could al­most start cry­ing here. We'll get jus­tice."