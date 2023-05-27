While eastern Nebraska is begging for rain, parts of southwest Nebraska have seen way too much of it over the last 24 hours.The National Weather Service has issued several Flash Flood Warnings for portions of Hitchcock, Hayes, and Red Willow Counties. Other Flood Warnings are in effect for parts of Dundy, Chase, Hayes, Hitchcock, Red Willow, and Frontier Counties in Southwest Nebraska.Captain Tyler Schmidt with NSP Troop D said the weather conditions are starting to improve allowing for the water to start to recede.But that doesn't mean flooding isn't still a problem in areas across that part of the state.Just before 10 a.m., the Dundy County Sheriff's Office said Highway 61 from Benkleman to Enders was closed. Hwy 6 from Enders to Hwy 25 east of Palisade is closed. Highway 34 from Dundy County line to Trenton is closed and the Max-Wauneta Road had a bridge that collapsed. Veteran Memorial from Stratton to Wauneta is also closed."The road closures will be something that we're monitoring as well as NDOT," Schmidt said. "They will make the announcement when the roads are safe to reopen and troopers will be in the area along with other law enforcement to make sure people are not trying to go through all of those areas."The sheriff's office has been updating its Facebook page throughout the morning urging people to stay home. The sheriff's office said emergency crews are already stretched thin across the area. Around 7:30 a.m., the sheriff's office shared photos of a full-sized pickup under flooded water.McCook is also starting to see some flooding as well with rain continuing to come down.The McCook Police Department announced that Barnett Park was closed due to flooding Friday morning. It's latest update said west 5th from E to G is closed and coned off, and Hwy 83 is closed from Hwy 6 and 34 to Hwy 89.While over in Rawlins County, KS, the sheriff's office there said storms have produced enough rainfall that the town of Herndon and Highway 177 are flooded.