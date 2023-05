© Telegram / vvgladkov



Ukrainian forces targeted several settlements in Belgorod Region, Russia with drones carrying explosives on Monday night, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.The region had been placed under "anti-terrorism operation" regulations in the wake of a raid by a Ukrainian saboteur group.Late in the evening,, Gladkov confirmed on Telegram., the official added.Grayvoron is the administrative center of the district that had been targeted in a Ukrainian intrusion earlier in the day., Gladkov said shortly after midnight.A group of saboteurs crossed from Ukraine into Belgorod Region earlier on Monday, forcing the governor to introduce "anti-terrorism operation" regulations and provide additional power to law enforcement to deal with the threat.