bombed house
© Telegram / vvgladkov
FILE PHOTO
Ukrainian forces targeted several settlements in Belgorod Region, Russia with drones carrying explosives on Monday night, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

The region had been placed under "anti-terrorism operation" regulations in the wake of a raid by a Ukrainian saboteur group.

Late in the evening, several improvised explosive devices were dropped on civilian houses in the town Grayvoron, which is located 7km from the Ukrainian border, Gladkov confirmed on Telegram. Two houses caught fire, but there were no casualties, the official added.

Grayvoron is the administrative center of the district that had been targeted in a Ukrainian intrusion earlier in the day.

A similar attack happened in the settlement of Borisovka, 25 kilometers further away from the border, where at least two bombs were dropped from drones on an administrative building, Gladkov said shortly after midnight. Several hours later, yet another drone attacked a civilian house in the same village.

A group of saboteurs crossed from Ukraine into Belgorod Region earlier on Monday, forcing the governor to introduce "anti-terrorism operation" regulations and provide additional power to law enforcement to deal with the threat. At least eight civilians were wounded during the intrusion.