according to the survey report.The survey was conducted with 5,167 U.S. adults between February 21-28, 2023. Respondents were asked, "Has a doctor or nurse ever told you that you have depression?" and "Do you currently have or are you currently being treated for depression?"The survey found that lifetime depression rates have also quickly increased among black and Hispanic adults and have surpassed those of white respondents.In the "implications" section of the survey report, Gallup notes that "alarming rates of depression are not unique to the U.S."Gallup surmised that— largely caused by government shutdowns and widespread fear campaigns — hasSeventeen percent of U.S. adults say they experienced significant loneliness "yesterday," which is an estimated 44 million people, according to Gallup."Young adults, in turn, are more likely to be single and to report loneliness, particularly so during the pandemic. They also need more social time to boost their mood than older adults, something directly impacted by COVID-19," according to the report. "Daily experiences of sadness, worry and anger — all of which are closely related to depression — are highest for those under 30 and those with lower income levels."