The US has blatantly violated international law while imposing its own rules upon the world by force, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has claimed. The comments followed reports that Washington and its allies are planning to use an upcoming G7 summit to demand that China "act responsibly."During Wang's regular press briefing on Thursday, a journalist with China's Global Times mentionedIssuing a lengthy response,he continued. "Those rules serve the vested interest of very few countries, including the G7, rather than the common interests of the international community."While asking China to abide by these rules,Wang contended.the official added. "When it comes to international rules, the US's place is in the dock. It is in no position to point fingers at other countries."It is unclear which report the Global Times journalist was referring to. However, Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported last week that the G7's joint communique - usually released following summits - would include an entire section urging China to "act responsibly" regarding its claim to Taiwan and its relationship with Russia.The communique's language will likely mirror that of a joint statement by G7 foreign ministers released last month. In that statement, the ministers accused Beijing of human rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet, denounced its claims in the South China Sea, and demanded that it act "as a responsible member of the international community."Chinese officials have repeatedly dismissed such messages from the West, and