The sex abuse claims allegedly occurred in the 1960s, 70s and 80s by priests who are either dead or not active, the diocese said.The Catholic Diocese of Oakland announced on Monday that it filed for bankruptcy amid 330 sex abuse lawsuits in an effort to stabilize its finances, the group said."It is important we take responsibility for the damage done so we can all move beyond this moment and provide survivors with some measure of peace. Sadly, for many, the pain caused by these horrific sins, no matter when they occurred, will never wash away, which is why we offer support to survivors and pray for their continued healing," he wrote.All Catholic schools that operate in the diocese will not be impacted, as they are separate legal entities and are not included in the filing. Vendors will also be paid for all goods and services delivered after the filing, the diocese said.California Assembly Bill 218 temporarily lifted the statute of limitations on civil lawsuits against any institution accused of enabling abuse. Barber said the church "could not shoulder" the burden of litigating the hundreds of cases.The Survivors Network, known as SNAP, said the bankruptcy is an attempt to deny justice and transparency to survivors.The Catholic church has come under heavy scrutiny over allegations of sex abuse by priests dating back decades and alleged efforts by the church to cover it up."We know the pain inflicted against our children and young people decades ago continues to cause great suffering," Barber said. "I am deeply sorrowful about this reality and pray daily for all impacted. As Pope Benedict XVI reminds us, there is sin and evil in the world, even in our Church. But there is also virtue and mercy in abundance. We must address the sin and move forward as instruments of God's mercy and holiness."The Diocese of Oakland serves two counties in the East Bay region, Alameda and Contra Costa counties and includes around 550,000 Catholics in 82 parishes.