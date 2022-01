Failures to act

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has admitted to providing false testimony during an investigation into sexual abuse in Germany's Catholic Church.Former Pope Benedict XVI has apologized for providing false information during a probe into sexual abuse in his old Munich archdiocese, his secretary said in a statement on Monday that was posted to the Vatican News portal."Rather, only the request to provide [the priest] with accommodation during his therapeutic treatment in Munich was granted," the statement said.The current pope, Francis, pledged Friday to provide justice for the victims of sexual abuse by members of the Catholic Church. His statement came a day after a report revealed that his predecessor, Benedict — who resigned from the papacy in a virtually unprecedented move in 2013 — had failed to act in four cases of abuse prior to becoming pope.Thursday's report looked into sexual abuse cases by members of the clergy in the Munich archdiocese between 1945 and 2019. Benedict — known as Joseph Ratzinger at the time — was archbishop there between 1977 and 1985.