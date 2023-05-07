Puppet Masters
Taylor Greene reveals what 'staggering' bank statements indicate regarding Hunter Biden trafficking schemes
Conservative Brief
Fri, 05 May 2023 15:19 UTC
The Georgia Republican said during an interview that the statements indicate Hunter was involved in sex trafficking schemes, citing the documents, as well as suspicious activity reports that show money being transferred between him and prostitutes.
"This is true human sex trafficking of people that are not even citizens. And the question is, were they being held in some sort of sex slavery?" Greene said during an appearance on conservative commentator Benny Johnson's podcast.
"These are the crimes that the FBI and the Department of Justice should be investigating and prosecuting with Hunter Biden because the evidence is all there, and the women are easily accessible. You can talk to them and call them in as witnesses," she added.
"I am just so ashamed, absolutely ashamed, that our country has a President of the United States whose son has participated and committed these crimes, and he walks in and out of the White House every single day as often as he wants," Greene said.
"This is such an embarrassment to our nation. It's an embarrassment to women. It's an embarrassment for men. Because this is not who we are," she added.
Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is nearing a decision over whether to charge first son Hunter Biden following lengthy investigations into potential crimes over taxes and a gun purchase.
The decision over whether or not to proceed comes after federal prosecutors met last week with attorneys for Hunter Biden, the New York Post reported earlier this week.
Attorneys representing Hunter huddled with prosecutors from the US Attorney from Delaware, David Weiss, in his office in Washington to discuss the ongoing investigation that has spanned two presidential administrations and lasted for over four years.
Insiders familiar with the matter who spoke to The Washington Post said that Weiss is close to determining whether he will pursue charges against Hunter on felony and misdemeanor tax offenses, as well as lying on a federal gun purchasing form, or drop the case entirely.
Word of a charging decision comes after "FBI investigators reportedly expressed 'growing frustration' over the pace of the inquiry, and an IRS whistleblower came forward to allege Hunter has received 'preferential treatment' under the auspices of Attorney General Merrick Garland,'" The Post noted.
On Tuesday, Garland directed reporters to direct inquiries about the investigation to Weiss's office and reaffirmed his previous statements to Congress that there were no political motives behind any delays in the Hunter investigation. Notably, Garland was not present at the meeting between Hunter's lawyers and the Delaware prosecutor in Washington, The Post added.
"It is also unclear how Hunter's abandoned laptop has aided the probe after the FBI seized its hard drive in late 2019," the outlet noted further.
Hunter has been seen by his father's side in recent weeks, including during a trip to Ireland where President Joe Biden publicly praised his son and said he was "proud" of him.
The tax investigation into Hunter's international business dealings with Chinese and Ukrainian entities began in 2018, examining any potential violations of tax and money laundering laws. At the same time, a separate investigation into Hunter's possession of a firearm was launched after his former sister-in-law and lover, Hallie Biden, disposed of his handgun in a dumpster behind a small grocer in Delaware, prompting a search by Secret Service agents and the disclosure of its sale to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
According to a gun purchase form from October 2018, Hunter answered "no" to the question, "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?"
In previous federal cases, felony charges for lying on a gun form have been brought, as seen in the case of rapper Kodak Black. He received a three-year prison sentence in 2019 for falsely purchasing four guns at a Miami store.
Comment:
I find it amusing that the name of Attorney General Merrick Garland comes up in darn near every investigation of graft, corruption, money laundering, abuse of judicial power and human trafficking in the U.S. and abroad.
Old Merrick must be doing quite well for himself.