Part 7: The FBI & the Hunter Biden Laptop

Elon Musk's Twitter Files part 7 was released Monday morning by Michael Shellenberger.Recall, in Twitter files 6, we saw the constant contact the FBI had with Twitter."In Twitter Files #7, we present evidence pointing to an organized effort by representatives of the intelligence community (IC), aimed at senior executives at news and social media companies, to discredit leaked information about Hunter Biden before and after it was published." Michael Shellenberger said.The story begins in December 2019 when a Delaware computer store owner named John Paul (J.P.) Mac Isaac contacts the FBI about a laptop that Hunter Biden had left with him.By Aug 2020, Mac Isaac still had not heard back from the FBI, even though he had discovered evidence of criminal activity. And so he emails Rudy Giuliani, who was under FBI surveillance at the time.In early October, Giuliani gives it to the New York Post.Hunter Biden's lawyer emailed John Paul Mac Isaac shortly before 7 pm on October 13.At 9:22 pm ET (6:22 PT),sends 10 documents to Twitter's then-through Teleporter, a one-way communications channel from the FBI to Twitter.The next day, October 14, 2020, The New York Post runs its explosive story revealing the business dealings of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter.And yet, within hours, Twitter and other social media companies censor the NY Post article, preventing it from spreading and, more importantly, undermining its credibility in the minds of many Americans.It was all hands on deck to influence Twitter and other platforms.During all of 2020, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies repeatedly primed Yoel Roth to dismiss reports of Hunter Biden's laptop as a Russian "hack and leak" operation.The FBI did the same thing to Facebook.Were the FBI warnings of a Russian hack-and-leak operation relating to Hunter Biden based on *any* new intel?No, they weren't"Through our investigations, we did not see any similar competing intrusions to what had happened in 2016," admitted FBI agent Elvis Chan in Nov.The FBI reported very little Russian activity.Twitter debunked false claims by journalists of foreign influence on its platform.Yoel Roth debunked one of WaPo's fake news articles alleging foreign influence in a pro-Trump tweet.In January 2020, Yoel Roth resisted FBI efforts to get Twitter to share data outside of the normal search warrant process.However, pressure from the IC community to share Twitter information."We have seen a sustained (If uncoordinated) effort by the IC [intelligence community] to push us to share more info & change our API policies. They are probing & pushing everywhere they can (including by whispering to congressional staff)."The FBI repeatedly asked Twitter for evidence of foreign influence.Despite Twitter's pushback, the FBI repeatedly requests information from Twitter that Twitter has already made clear it will not share outside of normal legal channels.Then, in July 2020, theso that the FBI can share information about threats to the upcoming elections.On August 11, 2020, the FBI's Chan shares information with Twitter's Roth relating to the Russian hacking organization, APT28, through the FBI's secure, one-way communications channel, Teleporter.Yoel Roth recently told a podcaster that he had been primed to think about the Russian hacking group APT28 before news of the Hunter Biden laptop came out.In Aug, 2020, FBI's Chan asks Twitter: does anyone there have top secret clearance?When someone mentions Jim Baker, Chan responds, "I don't know how I forgot him" — an odd claim, given Chan's job is to monitor Twitter, not to mention that they worked together at the FBI.Jim Baker wasn't the only FBI lawyer to join Twitter.Dawn Burton, the former dep. chief of staff to FBI head James Comey, who initiated the investigation of Trump, joined Twitter in 2019 as director of strategy.As of 2020, there were so many former FBI employees working at Twitter, they had their own Slack channel.More FBI efforts to influence Yoel Roth.On Sept 15, 2020 the FBI'sOn Oct 14, shortly after the NY Post publishes its Hunter Biden laptop story, Roth says, "it isn't clearly violative of our Hacked Materials Policy, nor is it clearly in violation of anything else," but adds, "this feels a lot like a somewhat subtle leak operation."In response to Roth, Baker repeatedly insists that the Hunter Biden materials were either faked, hacked, or both, and a violation of Twitter policy. Baker does so over email, and in a Google doc, on October 14 and 15.And yet it's inconceivable Baker believed the Hunter Biden emails were either fake or hacked.The New York Post had included a picture of the receipt signed by Hunter Biden, and an FBI subpoena showed thatIt would likely have taken the FBI a few hours to confirm the laptop was real.However, by 10 am, Twitter execs had bought into a wild hack-and-dump story.At 3:38 pm that same day, October 14, Baker arranges a phone conversation with Matthew J. Perry in the Office of the General Counsel of the FBIthe influence operation persuaded Twitter execs that the Hunter Biden laptop did *not* come from a whistleblower.There is evidence that FBI agents have warned elected officials of foreign influence with the primary goal of leaking the information to the news media."The unnecessary FBI briefing provided the Democrats and liberal media the vehicle to spread their false narrative that our work advanced Russian disinformation."In the end, the FBI's influence campaign aimed at executives at news media, Twitter, and other social media companies worked: they censored & discredited the Hunter Biden laptop story.By Dec. 2020, Baker and his colleagues even sent a note of thanks to the FBI for its work."I am happy to report we have collected $3,415,323 since October 2019!" reports an associate of Jim Baker in early 2021.The FBI is still pressuring social media platforms as of August 2022.End thread.