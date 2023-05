A professor at the University of California-Berkeley has come under fire after she apologized for 'incorrectly' identifying as Native American her 'whole life.'But now she is facing calls from more than 300 students and professors to resign from her position at the school.They are accusing Hoover of being a 'pretendian,' or a white person who falsely claims to have Indigenous ancestry in order to profit.Hoover has long claimed she was descended from the Mohawk and Mi'kmaq peoples of eastern Canada and the United States — even referencing that heritage in news accounts and while researching her doctoral dissertation for Brown University.When Hoover first joined the staff at UC Berkeley in 2020, she was heralded in campus media as one of a small but growing number of Native American scholars at the school who could help make the campus a more welcoming place for learning and researching Native American history, culture and contemporary issues.But in November, Hoover put out a preliminary statement addressing questions about her identity.Yet, she said, she and others concluded they could not verify any connection to the two tribes.The discovery, Hoover wrote in that preliminary statement, left her, her parents and her sisters 'shocked and confused about what this information means for us,' according to the Press-Telegram. She then went on to apologize for the 'harm' she caused by betraying the trust of colleagues, collaborators, students, colleagues, friends and members of the Native American community.'I have negatively impacted people emotionally and culturally,' Hoover wrote. 'For this hurt I have caused, I am deeply sorry.'Hoover added she is working with 'restorative justice facilitators to better understand how members of the UC Berkeley campus community have felt harmed and betrayed, and ways I can work to meaningfully make amends for this.''The waves of harm extending from this are immense and difficult to capture,' Adrienne Keene, an assistant professor at Brown who authors the online forum Native Appropriations, and who was once good friends with Hoover, tweeted.Mohawk scholar Audra Simpson, an anthropology professor at Columbia University also argued Hoover's professional history shows she 'lacks the requisite ethical and academic integrity to be a professor or a social scientist.'She said the controversy could hurt Berkeley's reputation in Native circles, telling the Press-Telegram: 'This is a matter of misconduct with wide-reaching effects.Still, she acknowledged she 'received academic fellowships, opportunities and material benefits that I may not have received had I not been perceived as a Native scholar.'Desi Small-Rodriguez, an assistant professor at UCLA's Sociology Department and American Indian Studies program who is a member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe called Hoover's apology a 'cop out' and a form of 'gas lighting.'But Small-Rodriguez says 'That's a violation of research ethics alone.'Additionally, the signers call on Hoover to 'repatriate gifted cultural or sacred items given to her previous persona.'UC-Berkeley said it would not comment on personnel issues, but in a statement to the Press-Telegram, campus spokeswoman Janet Gilmore said the school is 'aware of and supports ongoing efforts to achieve restorative justice in a way that acknowledges and addresses the extent to which this matter has caused harm and upset among members of our community.'