The cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European Countries, the 14+1 initiative, has lost its significance for the Czech Republic, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lpavsky said Thursday.he said in an interview with Politico.It is also aimed at the areas of culture, science, education, and tourism.According to Lipavsky,The initiative was formerly known as the 16+1. However, Estonia and Latvia cut their cooperation with China within that format in August 2022.European Union foreign policy chief JosepAt a joint news conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken after their bilateral meeting, Borrell said the EU must make China understand that its "position on Russia's atrocities and war crimes will determine the quality of our relations."Moreover, the head of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, Joerg Wuttke, said the Chinese-European trade balance is in a bad state. "Our sales are miserable," Wuttke told AFP in April., except for Germany which poured large investments into producing electric vehicles in China in recent years.The European diplomat believed that Beijing would bring up Europe's Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with China, which was long stalled by the EU and was later halted due to human rights allegations against the Asian giant, in addition to sanctions."Chinese companies have a strong interest to invest in Europe, that's why China is pushing again for the ratification of the investment agreement," Wuttke pointed out.But the "geopolitical conditions have changed so much since the conclusion of the negotiations in 2020, so there is no chance of progress on that point," he said.