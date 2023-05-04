President Joe Biden announced plans to lift the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for federal employees on Monday."While vaccination remains one of the most important tools in advancing the health and safety of employees and promoting the efficiency of workplaces, we are now in a different phase of our response when these measures are no longer necessary," the White House said.In February, the White House opposed a bill that would have terminated the vaccination requirement for foreign nationals arriving by air, saying the policy had helped control the spread of coronavirus. The administration pledged in a statement at the time to review the policy, in consultation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the end date for the public health emergency neared.The U.S. Travel Association welcomed the policy change on Monday, saying in a statement that the decision "eases a significant entry barrier for many global travelers." The organization that represents the travel industry also warned of potential congestion in U.S. airports at custom as a result of increased international arrivals.