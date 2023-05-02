US health officials are pushing ahead with a Covid vaccine mandate for travelers entering the country — despite no evidence it reduces infection rates.There was an expectation the unpopular policy would be ditched when the federal government officially ends the nation's public health emergency on May 11, when any still-standing pandemic measures are expected to be ended.Recent studies have shown the Covid vaccines, while able to prevent hospitalization and death, are not as effective against transmission of the virus.Experts have previously slammed decisions to keep Covid-era policies in place as 'out of step' with the rest of the world.Dr Doug Badger, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told DailyMail.com: 'Neither the European Union nor Canada imposes such a requirement.'Vaccines reduce the risk that an infected individual will develop severe illness, but they do not prevent transmission.'This date was chosen because it represents the earliest that travelers could have received a bivalent booster.'These rules were previously meant to expire on April 11, but moments before the deadline they were extended another month.Bivalent boosters specifically target the Omicron variant, unlike the original vaccines which targeted the virus's initial Wuhan strain.Scientists argue that this means they provide better protection against severe disease and death from currently circulating strains.Most countries have already dropped their vaccination requirements for visitors amid mounting evidence that they do not slow the spread of the virus.The UK dumped its Covid vaccination requirement for visitors in March last year, now more than a year ago.France followed suit in August, while the European Union lifted all its Covid-related travel requirements for its members in December.China, in line with most of the rest of the world, also does not require travelers to have a Covid vaccine.It does, however, say they should have a negative Covid test result at least 48 hours before travel.There are also far higher levels of immunity in the population now from vaccinations or previous infections than in the early days of the pandemic.About three in four Americans were estimated to have some level of immunity against Covid in February last year by John Hopkins. It is likely that current levels are now even higher.