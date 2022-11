Croatia

Spain

The USA

Italy

I have just undergone another month of air travel visiting four countries and it continues to be a confusing morass of Covid-related regulations. My overriding impression is that some countries and, notably, one airline just cannot let go.The only frisson of Covid related anxiety I had on a recent visit to Croatia with my wife was when a message came from our driver before we left the U.K. that we would be required to wear a face mask in the car. However, when we arrived at Zagreb airport, he was there maskless and did not ask us to wear one. Our best guess is that this had been an automated message from Booking.com that had not been deactivated since the days of Covid tyranny. Given that this was Croatia, that message must have been extremely dated.Moreover, unlike the U.K., there is almost no sign that there ever was a Covid 'crisis'. At the gym we used there was just one old Covid sticker on the door and in some restaurants there remained some remnants related to recommendations for social distancing, and that was it.I had to take a Covid test before flying to Spain.There was no mention of having to wear a mask on the flights in and out of Spain on the relevant section of the travel advice website, unlike when I passed through earlier in the year . But Iberia, which for some reason crewed the British Airways plane I took to Barcelona, insisted.During the week of my visit Spain lifted all Covid-related requirements in the country and for travel in and out of the country.Happy days until I was boarding the flight home to London when the Iberia staff manning the boarding gate announced that it was a Government requirement that face masks were to be worn on the flight. Some of the staff at the gate were asking people to produce face masks before they would let them scan their boarding pass; I was not asked.Once again, I say: it really is time that British Airways, and we British generally, stopped kowtowing to other countries. It is worth noting that any two doses of an approved vaccine will suffice and taken at any time which means that my non-boosted AstraZeneca vaccines of early 2021 are recognised. These shots did not protect me at the time and even if they had any benefit at that point they will be of absolutely no benefit now.Apart from hand sanitisers - these have always been quite prominent in germophobic America - there was absolutely no other indication of the Covid regime. Some people continue to wear face masks and, as I was at a nursing conference, some masks were in evidence.These tickets were $200 a head, had been purchased months in advance and had a 'no refund' message clearly associated with them. The AAN provided a link for uploading CDC proof of vaccination and non-U.S. citizens could show any other valid proof on the day of collection.Prior to travelling to Italy, I encountered some Italian colleagues in Spain who assured me that all Covid related restrictions had been lifted inside the country. On my previous visit , unlike the one before that and the one before that , all restrictions related to entry had already been abandoned. I was keen to put the new freedom to the test.I hope this is the last time I write here about travel. While I intend to keep travelling, I hope that the USA will have seen sense and dropped its Covid requirements, but I doubt that will happen until the GOP return a President to the White House. I see no hope of China ever relaxing its entry requirements as Xi Jinping seems to be having too much fun inflicting arbitrary lockdowns on its population.However, while other countries I have visited recently, even the ones that still require or only recently required Covid restrictions, seem relatively unscarred physically from the 'pandemic', it is embarrassing to see the mess of our pavements and buildings in the U.K. with indelible Covid warning stickers, shop doors still displaying face mask and social distancing stickers that seem impossible to remove (I have tried). Likewise in public buildings and especially in toilets, similar signs that are impossible to remove (I have tried). The floors of Heathrow airport and the taxi ranks there are still festooned with 'Stand Here' stickers two metres apart. They may be ignored now, but they are still there.The expense, the effort, the induced fear and the pillorying of people who stood too close, did not wear a face mask or who refused to be vaccinated, and the anxiety that this might all happen again - the question I hope every politician, public health official and general busybody who inflicted the economic and social disaster that was 2020-2021 on us is asking is: Was it worth it?Dr. Roger Watson is Academic Dean of Nursing at Southwest Medical University, China. He has a PhD in biochemistry.