The US military is reportedly tracking a balloon that flew over Hawaii, with officials stating that exactly what it is or who it belongs to has yet to be determined.

Three US officials told NBC News that the object flew over portions of the Hawaiian Islands, but did not travel over sensitive areas.

The military has reportedly been tracking the balloon since late last week, and has determined that it does not pose a threat to aerial traffic or national security, and is not transmitting signals, one official stated.

The official added that it is currently unclear if the object is a weather balloon or something else, adding that the US could still decide to shoot down the balloon if it reaches land.

The balloon is not believed to belong to the US, the officials stated, and authorities are working to identify the owner. The balloon reportedly does not have maneuverability, and is currently heading towards Mexico.

One Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of South Carolina earlier this year, after it was allowed to travel across the continental United States. Another high-altitude balloon was shot down over Canada, and another off the coast of Alaska during the same timeframe.

One former senior Biden official previously stated that the Chinese balloon was able to gather intelligence from strategic US military locations during its flight.