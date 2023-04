Payment systems in Ukraine have recently been subject to constant disruptions that are taking their toll on inner-banking transactions and client withdrawals and payments.Ukraine's largest bank, PrivatBank, is experiencing massive transaction failures, as clients report on Saturday that theyThe technical issue, according to Kyiv News.PrivatBank spokesperson says that the bank is working on resolving the issue which has all over Ukraine . Suspilne, a Ukrainian broadcaster revealed that inner bank money transfers are also experiencing disruptions.The PrivatBank, founded in 1992, is Ukraine's largest bank , boasting $8.14 billion of liquid assets in 2021. T, with the crisis in the country halting the efforts.Since its previous owner was stripped from his stakes in the financial institution, PrivatBank has taken on several lawsuits to claim Ihor Kolomoisky assets in banks all over the world including Cyprus and the UK.The NATO-prolonged war in Ukraine has devastated the Ukrainian economy and local industries. In 2022 Ukrainian Minister Serhii Marchenko said,The most important sections are Kharkov, Kiev, and Mariupol, which made a very significant contribution to the GDP.""Many supply chains are completely broken, many enterprises are physically destroyed, some are unable to work in war mode, many workers simply left," The Ukrainian Minister underlined.According to Marchenko, the Ministry of Economy believed that the losses would cost Ukraine between a third to a half of its GDP. However, he also highlighted other estimates, which suggested that the losses would amount to a whopping $500 billion.