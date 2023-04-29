mmmmmmmm
A waterspout was seen Friday morning in the waters off the coast of Sunny Isles Beach.

While flying over for a different story, Chopper 6 caught video of the waterspout around 11 a.m. off the coast.

The spout lasted for several minutes and never moved closer to land.

It comes one week after a waterspout moved on shore at Hollywood Beach and quickly dissipated, National Weather Service officials said.