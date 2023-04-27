© Alex Brandon/AP
Senator Chuck Grassley
Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa has claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possesses evidence of potential criminal conduct by members of the Biden family. Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, Senator Grassley accused the FBI of burying this evidence by falsely labeling it as Russian disinformation.
"I know the FBI falsely labeled that evidence as Russian disinformation to bury it. To date, the Biden Justice Department and the FBI haven't challenged the accuracy of these allegations. They can't because my staff has independently reviewed records to support the allegations."
Senator Grassley also criticized the Biden Department of Justice's handling of pro-life advocates, alleging selective prosecution.
He cited the case of Mark Houck, who was allegedly arrested at gunpoint by the FBI for an altercation at an abortion clinic, even though local authorities declined to press charges.
"Let's truly honor the heroes in law enforcement and the daily sacrifices they make for the American people by offering more than a tone-deaf political resolution that further divides the country."
Senator Grassley also accused Democratic colleagues of politically weaponizing the FBI against him and his investigation into the Biden family. He cited a letter sent by Minority Leader Schumer, Senator Warner, Speaker Pelosi, and Chairman Schiff to the FBI in July 2020, which targeted the Grassley-Johnson Biden family investigation to try and falsely tie it to Russian disinformation.
"The facts bear out that it's our Democratic colleagues who have consistently used federal law enforcement to their political benefit, and in the process, they've degraded the trust the American people once placed in federal law enforcement."