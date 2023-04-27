© Alex Brandon/AP



"I know the FBI falsely labeled that evidence as Russian disinformation to bury it. To date, the Biden Justice Department and the FBI haven't challenged the accuracy of these allegations. They can't because my staff has independently reviewed records to support the allegations."

"Let's truly honor the heroes in law enforcement and the daily sacrifices they make for the American people by offering more than a tone-deaf political resolution that further divides the country."

"The facts bear out that it's our Democratic colleagues who have consistently used federal law enforcement to their political benefit, and in the process, they've degraded the trust the American people once placed in federal law enforcement."

Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa has claimed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) possesses evidence of potential criminal conduct by members of the Biden family. Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday,Senator Grassley also criticized the Biden Department of Justice's handling of pro-life advocates, alleging selective prosecution. He cited the case of Mark Houck, who was allegedly arrested at gunpoint by the FBI for an altercation at an abortion clinic, even though local authorities declined to press charges.