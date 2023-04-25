The shocking findings, however, do not end there. The contract awarded in November 2019 for 'COVID-19 Research' was not only instructed to take place in Ukraine, it was in fact part of a much larger contract for a 'Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine'.

US Government has spent a mind-blowing $3.63 trillion "in response to COVID-19".

sub-contract was awarded 12th November 2019, at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19,

One of those offices just happens to be located in Kyiv, Ukraine, which the company dubs "a gateway to Eastern Europe".