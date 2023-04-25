COVID-19 Research Contract
The world first started to hear about a novel coronavirus in early January 2020, with reports of an alleged new pneumonia like illness spreading across Wuhan, China. However, the world did not actually know of Covid-19 until February 2020, because it was not until the 11th of that month that the World Health Organisation officially named the novel coronavirus disease as Covid-19.

So with this being the official truth, why does United States Government data show that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) awarded a contract on the 12th November 2019 to Labyrinth Global Health INC. for 'COVID-19 Research', at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19?

The shocking findings, however, do not end there. The contract awarded in November 2019 for 'COVID-19 Research' was not only instructed to take place in Ukraine, it was in fact part of a much larger contract for a 'Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine'.

Perhaps explaining why Labyrinth Global Health has been collaborating with Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance, and Ernest Wolfe's Metabiota since its formation in 2017.

The Government of the United States has a website called 'USA Spending', an official open data source of federal spending information. According to the site as of 12th April 2021 the US Government has spent a mind-blowing $3.63 trillion "in response to COVID-19". But that's not the only information on Covid that can be found within the site.
Federal government Covid-19 respond spending
Hidden within the 'Award Search' are details on a contract awarded by the Department of Defense to a company named 'Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp', which is allegedly "a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company specialising in infrastructure development".

The contact was awarded on September 20th, 2012 and is described as "Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services". Obviously, this is very vague and most likely of little interest to anyone who happens to stumble across it. But there is something contained deep within the details that should be of interest to anyone and everyone.

The 'Award History' for the contract contains a tab for 'Sub-Awards' detailing the recipients, action date, amount, and very brief description for 115 Sub-Award transactions. Most of the Sub-Awards are extremely mundane for things such as "laboratory equipment for Kyiv", or "office furniture for Kyiv".
Contract awarded by the Department of Defense to a company named ‘Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp‘,
But there is one Sub-Award that stands out among the rest, and it is was awarded to Labyrinth Global Health INC for "SME Manuscript Documentation and COVID-19 Research".

An award for Covid-19 research isn't exactly shocking when the world is allegedly in the grip of a Covid-19 pandemic, but considering the fact the sub-contract was awarded 12th November 2019, at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19, the award for Covid-19 research should come as a shock to everyone.
An award for Covid-19 research
But the shock doesn't end there, because the place the contact for Covid-19 research was instructed to take place was Ukraine, as was the entire contract awarded by the DOD to Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp.
Covid-19 research contract address
The contract details found on the 'USA Spending' site actually reveal that the specific DOD department that awarded the contact was the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA). The contract was awarded 20th September 2012, and concluded on 13th October 2020.
Covid-19 research contract details
Whilst the details are vague, the US Government site also reveals that $21.7 million of the $116.6 million contract was spent on a 'Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine'.
Transaction history spent on a ‘Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine’.
Why did the Department of Defense pay a company that is allegedly "a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company specialising in infrastructure development", to help implement a "Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine'?

And why did both the DOD and said company then pay Labyrinth Global Health INC to carry out COVID-19 research in Ukraine at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19?

Founded in 2017, Labyrinth Global Health is allegedly a "women-owned small business with deep expertise and a proven track record supporting initiatives for scientific and medical advancement."

They describe themselves as "a multicultural and international organization with offices in four countries and a team of experts with diverse backgrounds and competencies, including microbiology, virology, global health, emerging infectious disease nursing, medical anthropology, field epidemiology, clinical research, and health information systems."

One of those offices just happens to be located in Kyiv, Ukraine, which the company dubs "a gateway to Eastern Europe".