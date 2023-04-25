Puppet Masters
U.S. Department of Defense issued a contract for 'COVID-19 Research' in Ukraine 3 months before Covid was known to even exist
The Expose
Mon, 27 Mar 2023 07:07 UTC
So with this being the official truth, why does United States Government data show that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) awarded a contract on the 12th November 2019 to Labyrinth Global Health INC. for 'COVID-19 Research', at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19?
The shocking findings, however, do not end there. The contract awarded in November 2019 for 'COVID-19 Research' was not only instructed to take place in Ukraine, it was in fact part of a much larger contract for a 'Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine'.
Perhaps explaining why Labyrinth Global Health has been collaborating with Peter Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance, and Ernest Wolfe's Metabiota since its formation in 2017.
The Government of the United States has a website called 'USA Spending', an official open data source of federal spending information. According to the site as of 12th April 2021 the US Government has spent a mind-blowing $3.63 trillion "in response to COVID-19". But that's not the only information on Covid that can be found within the site.
Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp', which is allegedly "a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company specialising in infrastructure development".
The contact was awarded on September 20th, 2012 and is described as "Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services". Obviously, this is very vague and most likely of little interest to anyone who happens to stumble across it. But there is something contained deep within the details that should be of interest to anyone and everyone.
The 'Award History' for the contract contains a tab for 'Sub-Awards' detailing the recipients, action date, amount, and very brief description for 115 Sub-Award transactions. Most of the Sub-Awards are extremely mundane for things such as "laboratory equipment for Kyiv", or "office furniture for Kyiv".
An award for Covid-19 research isn't exactly shocking when the world is allegedly in the grip of a Covid-19 pandemic, but considering the fact the sub-contract was awarded 12th November 2019, at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19, the award for Covid-19 research should come as a shock to everyone.
Black & Veatch Special Projects Corp.
And why did both the DOD and said company then pay Labyrinth Global Health INC to carry out COVID-19 research in Ukraine at least one month before the alleged emergence of the novel coronavirus, and three months before it was officially dubbed Covid-19?
Founded in 2017, Labyrinth Global Health is allegedly a "women-owned small business with deep expertise and a proven track record supporting initiatives for scientific and medical advancement."
They describe themselves as "a multicultural and international organization with offices in four countries and a team of experts with diverse backgrounds and competencies, including microbiology, virology, global health, emerging infectious disease nursing, medical anthropology, field epidemiology, clinical research, and health information systems."
One of those offices just happens to be located in Kyiv, Ukraine, which the company dubs "a gateway to Eastern Europe".
Reader Comments
They think people are stupid. Though they are correct to some degree ...
Comment: See also: