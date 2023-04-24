The European Union's foreign policy chief has called for maritime patrols along the Taiwan Strait in a sharp contrast to France's announcement that it is opposed to the EU being caught up in the escalation of tensions between China and the United States.In an opinion piece published in French Weekly on Sunday, Josep Borrellin a show of commitment.In regard to EU presence in the Taiwan Strait, BorrellBorrell's opinion piece repeated his recent remarks on Tuesday at a debate on China held at the European Parliament.to guarantee peace," Borrell said at the debate. "It is not only for a moral reason that an action against Taiwan must necessarily be rejected. It is also because, because Taiwan has a strategic role in the production of the most advanced semiconductors," he said.French President EmmanuelHowever, he did stir controversy by adding that the Elysee Palace was not a follower of US foreign policy in regard to China., urging his fellow European leaders to become self-reliant.Macron's remarks, however, sparked controversy among the ranks of the 27-nation trade union.The remarks were seen as an EU attempt to seek independence from the US and create its own autonomous military force.Some EU leaders showed skepticism about severing their ties with the US and making a shift towards China.Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed the Europeans were making a potentially historic mistake by seeking greater ties with China."Short-sightedly they look to China to be able to sell more EU products there at huge geopolitical costs, making us more dependent on China and not less," Morawiecki said on Thursday during a visit to Washington."You cannot protect Ukraine today and tomorrow by saying Taiwan is not your business," he said, paraphrasing Macron without naming him. "I think, God forbid, if Ukraine falls, if Ukraine gets conquered, the next day China may attack -- can attack -- Taiwan."Beijing is opposed to seeing foreign military intervention around China, and in regard to Chinese Taipei, Beijing views Taiwan as an inseparable part of China's territory.