Western sanctions against Russia have accelerated the move away from the US dollar worldwide, Stephen Jen, the CEO of London-based asset management company Eurizon, warned on Tuesday.The dollar's share in global reserves, Jen said, as cited by Bloomberg. The process began as some countries started to look for alternatives after seeing Russia's assets frozen abroad, according to Jen.Adjusting for "wild" exchange rate fluctuations last year, the dollar, Jen and his Eurizon colleague Joana Freire wrote in a note., presumably due to its muscular use of sanctions," the note reads., Jen and Freire explained.the experts said.China and India are working to use their own currencies to settle international trade, while Russia started to accept payments for its exports from a number of countries in rubles and Chinese yuan.Earlier this week, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on developing nations to move away from the US dollar in favor of their own currencies.Following Lula's comments, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen admitted that the role of the dollar as the world reserve currency could diminish due to Washington using its leverage over the global financial system to pursue its geopolitical goals through sanctions.