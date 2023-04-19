A lightning strike killed two people and critically injured two others in Nargasai area of Birmal Tehsil of Lower South Waziristan Tribal District. Two person of the same family died and two others were injured due to lightning strike.According to police sources, two members of the same family died and two others were injured when lightning struck their house in Nargasai area of Birmal Tehsil of Lower South Waziristan tribal district.According to the police report, Noorshah Khan son of Asal Khan and her daughter Malala Bibi aged 09 years died due to lightning falling on a room of a house in Nargasai village.