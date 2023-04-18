Corrupt Maricopa County blocked a Gateway Pundit writer from attending on-site election news conferences, a federal appeals court said on Tuesday, giving a victory to independent media. Hopefully, this will set a precedent for other reporters who want to serve the public with real news.During their coverage of the 2022 midterm elections, which was highly suspicious, Jordan Conrandson of Gateway Pundit and also Ben Bergquam of Real America's Voice and Frontline America were both harassed and removed from covering official AZ government press conferences as ballots were being transported and counted and reported upon.From Frontline's previous reporting about the situation:BIG POINT: This happened in Arizona, where the person running for office is in charge of counting ballots."We were denied for the same reason, they denied Gateway Pundit's credentials, and I'm going to actually read this small section to you. It's, it's almost hysterical," Bergquam said, adding:Frontline America covered the story as it developed at the time and highlighted the denial of access for both journalists:And:And:12 News ABC reported the details of the settlement with Gateway Pundit:After the denial, TGP and Conradson filed a complaint in court, accusing Maricopa County of violating their First Amendment rights.The courts found that TGP had raised some valid questions about the county's attempts to regulate the practice of journalism.Congrats to Gateway Pundit for a great victory for independent media!