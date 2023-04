A trend of lawlessness has unfolded in cities run by progressive leaders this spring. The latest incident occurred on Saturday night in Downtown Chicago, where hundreds of teenagers wreaked havoc by smashing car windows and destroying public and private property. They also attempted to enter Millennium Park, which prompted a significant police response. There was even a shooting that resulted in multiple injuries.Even FOX 32 said the chaos last night was "unsafe to keep our news crew on the scene." There was even footage of kids jumping on top of a bus.Watch the dramatic video of Chicago's youth 'gone wild.'Chicago is not the only city dealing with out-of-control youth. Another failed liberal city, Baltimore , experienced similar chaos just one week ago.What's the pattern here?And the response?.. People are leaving these dumps for safer areas. Even Walmart closed half of its stores in Chicago last week because of the deteriorating environment.