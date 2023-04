Head of Russia's most prominent mercenary firm Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has issued an unexpected call for the Kremlin to declare an end of the war in order to consolidate territory already gained.A Friday statement by Prigozhin released by his press service suggested it's time to declare 'victory' and to focus on fully establishing Russian control over the occupied territories of Ukraine.the Wagner chief saidThe rare statement continued : "The ideal option is to announce the end of the special military operation,. We have ground a huge number of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and can report to ourselves that our task has been completed.""Theoretically, RussiaPrigozhin went onand stressed that Russia can "gain a firm foothold, cling to the territories that already exist".But he noted thatThis comes as Wagner is spearheading the largely successful offensive to capture Bakhmut and surrounding areas of Donetsk region. At least 80% of the largely destroyed city is currently in Russian hands.A Russian defense ministry briefing on Saturday said "Wagner assault units have successfully advanced, capturing two districts on the northern and southern outskirts of the city." Western media too has generally acknowledged the Russian forces' steady advance.