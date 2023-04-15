© Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina



"It would be "a war between Russia and NATO, and Russia would lose this war very quickly. They believe that fighting with Ukraine they are fighting with the West and fighting with NATO, whereas the fact of the matter is that we are only supporting a brutally invaded country."

"Considering Poland's role as a NATO outpost in Europe, this country is sure to disappear together with its stupid prime minister."

The ex-Russian president lashed out over the politician's confidence in the US-led military bloc's superiority...Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has claimed that. He was responding to remarks by, who expressed confidence that the Western alliance would win such a conflict.Morawiecki, who is currently visiting the US, commented on the Ukrainian conflict in an interview with NBC News on Friday. Host Kristen Welker asked whether he was concerned thatThe prime minister replied that he was not concerned:Medvedev, who serves as deputy chair of Russia's National Security Council, tweeted in response that he was not so certain about which side would win.The Russian official has previously warned against a possible escalation of the Ukraine conflict, which Moscow perceives as a proxy war against it by the US and its allies. If that were to happen, hostilities could go nuclear, Medvedev believes, andMorawiecki is one of the most outspoken critics of Russia and its involvement in Ukraine. He has claimed the country is similar to Nazi Germany in its goals and methods, and accused nations in the EU that do not fully support Ukraine, of appeasing Moscow.During his visit to the US, the Polish leader delivered a speech to the Atlantic Council, a pro-NATO think-tank, in which he reiterated his case for investing in Ukraine. If Kiev loses, he claimed, the West's "golden age" may end.